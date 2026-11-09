Business

Home » Business

Shoprite partners with Investec to give customers payment flexibility through debit cards

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

9 November 2026

03:29 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Shoprite partners with Investec

The agreement does not replace its relationships with other lenders. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Shoprite Group, Africa’s largest grocery retailer, is expanding its financial services offering by partnering with Investec to introduce a debit card and an expanded transactional account for customers, subject to regulatory approval.

The retailer announced the agreement with the lender on Monday, citing that the partnership will strengthen Shoprite’s ability to provide customers with convenient, affordable and accessible financial services through its extensive nationwide footprint and growing digital ecosystem.

The group owns Shoprite, Shoprite USave, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Uniq Clothing, and others. It is currently unclear whether the offering will become available to all stores in the group.

Shoprite debit card benefits

The retailer said the debit card will offer customers payment flexibility and access to a broader range of digital services, among other benefits.

“As part of the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, Investec will become the banking sponsor for an expanded transactional account offering from Shoprite Financial Services, including the introduction of a debit card.

“The enhanced offering is expected to provide customers with greater payment flexibility, improved security and access to a broader range of digital and everyday payment solutions.”

Shoprite’s relationship with other bankers

Shoprite added that the partnership with Investec relates to the banking infrastructure and services supporting the group’s broader fintech ambitions.

The retailer assured that the agreement with Investec does not replace its relationships with other lenders.

“It does not replace the group’s existing relationships with other banks, financial service providers, loyalty partners, payment providers, or other strategic ecosystem partners.”

How the debit card will work

“Under the proposed alliance banking model, Shoprite Financial Services will provide the customer-facing proposition through the group’s brands, stores and digital channels, while Investec, as the licensed banking partner, will provide the underlying banking infrastructure and regulatory framework,” said Shoprite.

RELATED ARTICLES

“This structure will enable Shoprite Financial Services to expand its transactional offering without establishing a separate bank. “

The retailer added that it and Investec continue to explore further opportunities, building on the proposed alliance banking partnership.

Read more on these topics

food prices Investec Shoprite
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested after sexual abuse allegations from almost 20 years
Elections 2026 Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow
Politics DA may invoke GNU coalition terms in City of Joburg
South Africa Trump’s R18m grant to AfriForum sparks backlash over claims of white persecution in SA
Elections 2026 Here are the final 2026 local government election results for SA’s eight metros

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News