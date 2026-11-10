Petrol price headache? Using this rewards card at the pumps could also save you on groceries

Xtra Savings members can earn cashback when filling up their cars.

With fuel prices putting increasing pressure on motorists’ pockets, Shoprite Group is offering drivers another way to stretch their money: its Xtra Savings rewards programme will now allow members to earn rewards when filling up at participating Astron Energy service stations.

“We are building rewards partnerships around a simple idea: helping customers get more value in a simple, transparent way,” said Hayden Scholtz, head of partnerships for ShopriteX.

“Fuel and groceries are two essential household costs, and this partnership connects them in a practical way: earn money for groceries when you purchase fuel.”

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, comes a day after Shoprite announced a partnership with Investec to give customers more payment flexibility.

Saving up at the tills

Scholtz said the partnership with Astron will let customers earn cashback when filling up their tanks and use the reward when buying at Shoprite Group stores.

“Through our partnership with Astron Energy, customers now have another effortless way to earn cashback on everyday spending and put that value towards the things they need most.”

This partnership is similar to the one between Clicks and Engen. Motorists with Clicks reward cards earn cashback when filling at Engen and can use that money at Clicks when doing their shopping.

How to save up when shopping

Shoprite said Xtra Savings members earn 25 cents per litre in rewards on qualifying fuel purchases when filling up at participating Astron Energy service stations and swiping or scanning their Xtra Savings card.

“In each calendar month, all Xtra Savings members can earn rewards on purchases of qualifying fuel equal to R4 000 or 190 litres (whichever occurs first within the month),” added the retailer.

All Xtra Savings members who spend more than R3 000 per month on qualifying fuel purchases automatically double their monthly rewards to 50 cents per litre, including litres already purchased that month.

Earning more

Shoprite said Xtra Savings Plus members earn 50 cents per litre from their first litre on every litre of qualifying fuel purchased in a month, up to the monthly cap of R4 000/190 litres.

The Xtra Savings Plus rewards programme costs members R99 per month; it offers unlimited free Sixty60 deliveries for purchases over R350 and 10% extra discounts on a single in-store shop per month (up to a maximum basket value of R2 000), on top of what the normal Xtra Savings rewards programme already offers.

The rewards accumulated when filling up at Astron Energy are allocated to customers within 24 hours and can be redeemed at any qualifying Shoprite Group store, including Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Outdoor, Shoprite, Usave, Petshop Science, Medirite and Sixty60.