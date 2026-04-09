Standard Bank says data breach did not impact banking systems, just personal information

'There is a risk that someone could use it to try to impersonate you or contact you fraudulently.'

Standard Bank says its banking systems were not compromised during a data breach detected in its South African divisions on 23 March. However, the bank’s investigation revealed that clients’ personal information had been exposed.

“Our banking systems were not impacted.

“They remain secure and operational and available to all our clients and employees,” said the bank in a recent media statement.

Standard Bank data breach

Standard Bank did not clarify what “banking systems” it is referring to. Systems could include online banking platforms, ATM networks, card payment processing systems, EFT payments, and internal core banking systems such as accounts, balances and transactions.

The lender said specific information may vary from person to person. At this stage, the investigation shows the affected information includes names, ID numbers and company registration numbers.

“We continue to strengthen controls and enhance monitoring in line with industry best practice to safeguard your information,” said Standard Bank. “We have reported this incident to the regulatory authorities.”

Standard Bank cautions clients

The largest lender in Africa by assets has cautioned its clients about the risks of unauthorised access to their personal information.

“Given the nature of the information accessed, there is a risk that someone could use it to try to impersonate you or contact you fraudulently,” said the lender.

“This could include emails, messages or calls that appear genuine, or attempts to use your details without your permission.”

Tips for clients

Update your banking passwords on our digital banking platforms as well as your social media platforms.

Enable digital authentication on the Standard Bank mobile banking app.

Contact the bank or your Relationship Manager immediately if you notice any suspicious activity on your bank accounts or cards.

Never share personal information, such as passwords and PINs, when asked to do so by anyone via phone, fax, text message, or email.

Use strong, unique passwords and enable biometric authentication where possible.

Register with the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service for protective registration. This is a free service. If anyone tries to apply for any banking-related products using your identity number, the application will be declined or referred for further review.

Verify any unexpected email, SMS or call asking for sensitive information by contacting the bank through trusted channels.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or unfamiliar website URLs.

“We want to reassure you that protecting your privacy and personal information remains our highest priority. If we discover that any additional information was affected, we will provide further updates on our website or directly to you.”