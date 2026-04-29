Staying safe on the road with inDrive: Tools every driver and rider should know about

inDrive now automatically detects inappropriate profile photos using AI.

Safety is a top concern in South Africa’s e-hailing industry, and for good reason. Recognising this, inDrive has introduced a range of safety features designed to protect drivers and riders alike, many of which remain underused simply because people don’t know they exist.

While the vast majority of trips on the platform happen smoothly from point A to point B, these tools play a critical role in ensuring that every journey remains safe, secure, and supported when it matters most.

“A key part of our service is ensuring every journey is safe,” says Ashif Black, Country Representative for South Africa. “We’ve built tools into the inDrive app that actively prevent incidents before, during, and after trips, but drivers and passengers need to engage with them to see the benefits.”

Pre-ride safety measures

Before a ride even starts, inDrive verifies the authenticity of users through its liveness check. New passengers may be asked to complete this process, which ensures a real person is interacting with the app. The system monitors suspicious behaviour, such as frequent photo or name changes, and may trigger further checks. If a passenger’s liveness does not match records, they cannot place ride orders. The platform also retains liveness images linked to confirmed incidents, comparing each new check against this database to flag potential risks.

Passengers’ profiles are also closely monitored. inDrive now automatically detects inappropriate profile photos using AI, guiding users to upload compliant images with a face-detection mask and warning them if the photo fails to meet standards.

Offensive or suspicious usernames are moderated to maintain safety. In addition, the ID graph by liveness compares new liveness checks against flagged accounts, blocking potential re-registrations by known offenders. Drivers can report suspicious passenger orders directly through the app, providing real-time monitoring and reducing exposure to unsafe interactions.

“For drivers, safety starts at registration,” says Black. “inDrive requires new applicants to upload documents, including a driver’s license, vehicle certification, profile photo, and a selfie with documents. Each submission is manually verified to ensure that drivers meet the standards needed to complete orders on the app.

He continues, “Facial recognition then ensures that the driver account matches the person and vehicle registered, preventing account sharing or unauthorised vehicle use. These checks occur regularly, or in response to complaints or suspicious activity, adding an extra layer of security.”

Safety en route

Two-way ratings and secondary feedback allow both drivers and passengers to evaluate each other, improving accountability. Safe calls keep phone numbers private by routing communication through the app, allowing contact without exposing personal information.

The Safety Centre offers multiple protections, including trusted contacts who can track rides, safety tips detailing precautions, a trip-sharing option for real-time location sharing, an SOS button connecting directly to emergency services, and customer support for immediate assistance. Trips are also monitored for route deviations or long stops, with alerts prompting users to confirm if assistance is needed and providing emergency contacts if necessary.

Real-time audio ride recordings for added protection

inDrive has introduced real-time audio ride recordings, a feature designed to strengthen safety, transparency, and accountability for both drivers and passengers. The feature enables audio recording during trips, helping to capture what happens in real time.

The recordings are privacy-protected and securely stored and are not accessible to either the driver or passenger. They can only be accessed by inDrive’s support team in the event of a reported incident, where they may be used to support fair and efficient resolution.

By adding this layer of oversight, audio ride recordings not only assist in resolving disputes, but also act as a deterrent against misconduct, helping to create a safer experience for everyone on the platform.

Post-ride safety and accountability

Safety does not stop when the trip ends. If a serious violation occurs, the ‘ban user by device’ feature permanently blocks accounts and prevents re-registration on the same device. Automated systems also handle complaints efficiently, speeding up investigations and escalating incidents based on severity.

Black emphasises that these tools are only effective when used. “Our safety features are built to protect both drivers and riders, but awareness is critical. We encourage all users to familiarise themselves with the app’s options, from liveness checks to SOS alerts, so every ride is safer for everyone involved.”

In an industry where trust and reliability are paramount, understanding and using these features is key. For drivers and riders in South Africa, taking the time to explore inDrive’s safety tools can make the difference between a routine journey and a risky one. To learn more, open your inDrive app and visit the Safety Centre today.