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KZN doctor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients in hospital

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

29 April 2026

11:13 am

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The doctor was arrested at his workplace in Madadeni.

KZN doctor arrested for sexually assaulting patients in hospital

A 69-year-old doctor has been arrested, for allegedly sexually assaulting four of his female patients. Image: iStock

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A 69-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four female patients at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The medical practitioner was handcuffed by the KZN Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detectives working with Madadeni police officers.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the doctor was arrested at his workplace in Madadeni on Tuesday, 28 April.

“The 69-year-old doctor allegedly sexually assaulted four of his female patients at a hospital in Madadeni between August 2025 and April 2026.

“The suspect would allegedly touch the victims inappropriately on their breasts and private parts, and he also allegedly forced some of them to perform sexual acts on him,” Netshiunda said.

Whistle-blower

Netshiunda added that the victims complained to a whistle-blower who anonymously alerted the police.

“The detectives operationalised the tip-offs, and after the victims opened cases, investigations unfolded, leading to the arrest of the suspect. Should other victims come forward with reports of sexual assault and open cases, more charges will be added.”

The doctor is expected to appear before the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 30 April.

Rape accuser

Last month, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to 95 years in prison for a series of rapes and house robberies committed in KZN.

Sabelo Khumalo appeared in the Estcourt Regional Court, where the sentence was handed down.

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KZN police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said the crimes of rape and robbery were committed in the Ntabamhlophe and Wembezi areas between 2021 and 2023.

“Khumalo was found guilty for terrorising five women aged between 15 and 36 years old in separate incidents, during which he unlawfully entered their homes, raped them and stole their belongings.”

Trauma

During court proceedings, the court heard how Khumalo’s actions left the victims deeply traumatised and living in constant fear for their lives.

Ndlovu said the sentence will send “a strong message that gender-based violence and violent crime will not be tolerated”.

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arrest doctor KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KZN SAPS Patients sexual assault South African Police Service (SAPS)

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