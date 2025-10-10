Two more senior RTMC managers suspended because of whistleblower allegations

The executive manager of corporate services and general manager of supply chain management join suspended CEO and CFO.

The number of senior managers at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) who have been suspended because of allegations made by whistleblowers has increased to four.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed to Moneyweb this week that Nompumelelo Ramutle, the executive manager of corporate services, and Lehasa Mazibuko, the general manager of supply chain management, were suspended on 22 September.

Zwane said these suspensions are also related to the whistleblower allegations that are currently under investigation.

The RTMC has appointed KPMG to conduct a forensic investigation into the allegations.

Zwane previously confirmed to Moneyweb that whistleblower allegations had led to RTMC chief financial officer Liana Moolman being placed on precautionary suspension, also on 22 September 2025.

It is unclear why the RTMC did not disclose the precautionary suspension of all three senior managers in its response last week to Moneyweb’s query about Moolman’s suspension.

The first precautionary suspension by the RTMC was of CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi, effective from 1 July, because of a host of serious allegations by a whistleblower. Msibi has launched a high court application to review and set aside his suspension. Zwane confirmed last week the parties are waiting for the court to allocate a date for the hearing of this application.

A whistleblower sent Moneyweb a copy of a letter dated simply “September 2025”, apparently sent to RTMC employees by interim RTMC CEO Refilwe Mongale, titled “Update: Forensic investigation into allegations arising from whistleblower reports”.

In the letter, Mongale states: “As part of our commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity, we wish to update you on the latest developments currently underway following whistleblower letters received on matters relating to corruption, maladministration, abuse of power and financial misconduct.

“After careful consideration, and to ensure a fair process, three senior managers have been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect from Monday, 22 September 2025, until further notice.

“This precautionary step is not a determination of guilt, but a measure to ensure due process is followed and that the investigation can proceed fairly without interference.”

The letter states that the officials placed on precautionary suspension are Moolman, Ramutle and Mazibuko.

It adds that three acting appointments have been made with immediate effect:

Kopano Maponyane as acting executive manager of law enforcement, in addition to serving as acting executive manager of corporate services;

Lungisa Mbanjwa, general manager of management accounting, who will serve as acting executive manager of financial services; and

Nozi Maku, manager of contracts and bid administration, who will serve as acting general manager of supply chain management.

The letter continues: “We understand that developments of this nature may cause concern and uncertainty. We therefore appeal to all employees to remain focused on their responsibilities, support each other, and uphold the values of safety, integrity, innovation, collaboration and service excellence that define our organisation.

“Please be assured that leadership remains committed to maintaining stability and ensuring that our operations continue without disruption.”

The allegations

Serious allegations made by a whistleblower in several emails sent to various entities – including the Department of Transport, parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chair Songezo Zibi, and The Presidency – and seen by Moneyweb, relate to financial misconduct, irregular procurement, abuse of authority, and governance failures under the leadership of Msibi.

One of the issues raised by the whistleblower is the alleged acknowledgement by Msibi of a financial crisis at the RTMC in a circular issued to all staff on 31 May 2025, which stated that the corporation “is in a dire financial state, facing severe liquidity constraints and an unsustainable fiscal position”.

A letter, allegedly issued by the Auditor-General, refers to R33.48 million in overspending against the RTMC’s total adjusted budget, with the whistleblower claiming Msibi failed “to account for the root causes of this crisis, which are directly linked to a series of financial decisions he personally took – often against the explicit recommendations of the chief financial officer (CFO)”.

Can greater transparency be expected?

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said on Wednesday that the matter needs to now play its course.

Duvenage added that Outa hopes the process will lead to greater transparency and greater cooperation with civil society, allowing the organisation to get answers to questions it has been asking for a long time.

He said these questions relate to expenditure, revenue decisions, and transparency around the split of revenue between provinces and the department.

“We want absolute transparency in how the entity runs,” he said.

“What was missing with Msibi was a lack of explanation.

“We saw massive increases in fees for society on transfers of [vehicle] ownership and all of those things, and we want explanation as to what is the reason for charging more when you transact online than if you go into the office.

“Our analogy is: if a bank said you must come into the bank to get cheaper transactions, but if you want to transact online, we are going to charge you more.

“It doesn’t make sense to us. That is what they have gone and done, so we need reasons,” he said.

Duvenage said Outa also wants to see all past procurement decisions that Msibi undertook, including the bid evaluation process and the adjudication process.

