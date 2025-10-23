Wessels’ suspension throws a prop-sized spanner in the Bok selection works

The Springboks have two hookers and three loosehead props in the Outgoing Tour squad, but only have cover for the hookers.

The Springboks will have to juggle both prop and hooker resources after utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels received a nine-match suspension that rules him out of their entire Outgoing Tour.

Wessels was included in the 36-man touring squad set to play five Tests on consecutive Saturdays in November against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales, which will round off the Springboks’ season.

The 24-year-old, with nine Test caps, has primarily featured at loosehead prop this year, mostly replacing Ox Nche off the bench, though he is equally capable of covering hooker.

Wessels suspended

His suspension follows an act of foul play during the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship match against Connacht last week, where he allegedly grabbed flank Josh Murphy’s genitals at a breakdown in the 18th minute.

Murphy complained to referee Mike Adamson, but there was no conclusive video footage available for a review. The Connacht forward was red-carded for his retaliation, while Wessels played on until being substituted in the 59th minute.

News of the suspension emerged on Thursday, and the Bulls are considering an appeal.

“We are awaiting official notification from the URC. The Bulls remain respectful of the judicial process and its provisions, including the right to appeal,” said Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.

Springbok selection headache

Losing Wessels creates a double selection headache for the Boks, as his versatility covers two specialist positions.

At hooker, Bongi Mbonambi is on the Springbok standby list and could be drafted in to assist Malcolm Marx and Johan Grobbelaar. If Rassie Erasmus prefers someone who has played more recently at Test level, he may recall Marnus van der Merwe or turn to Andre-Hugo Venter.

Loosehead options in the squad include Nche, Boan Venter and Gerhard Steenekamp, but there is no backup on standby. Erasmus could look to Ntuthuko Mchunu, recently recovered from a knee injury, or opt for an uncapped prop to bolster depth.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said he was taken aback by the suspension. He added that his team must adapt if they are to come out on top in their URC clash against Glasgow on Friday night, with Etienne Janneke’s opportunity from the bench a small silver lining.