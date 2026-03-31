Uber, Bolt, others must comply with regulations or risk operating illegally

Ithemba E-Hailing Association is calling for an extension of the extended deadline.

The extended deadline for e-hailing services to fully comply with the National Land Transport Amendment Act regulations has passed, and only a select few have obtained the new operating licences required by the Act.

Does this mean that e-hailing services that have not obtained their licences are operating illegally in South Africa?

There are a number of e-hailing services in the country, but we will focus only on those that dominate the market. The Citizen received confirmation from Bolt and Maxim that they are fully compliant with the regulations, while Uber declined to comment.

Bolt fully compliant

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, told The Citizen it obtained its certificate of registration on 27 February 2026. The extended deadline ended on 11 March 2026.

“Bolt confirms that it has obtained its certificate of registration from the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), issued on 27 February 2026, and is fully compliant with Regulations 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the National Land Transport Act regulations 2025,” said Kalajdzic.

The regulations require companies to meet minimum operational standards, ensure that cars and drivers are properly licensed and roadworthy, and register with the NPTR.

The rules also establish mechanisms for monitoring and enforcement, giving authorities the power to inspect operators, enforce compliance and take action against those who fail to meet the requirements.

Bolt enables safety features

The Act also requires panic buttons to be installed in e-hailing vehicles to help keep commuters safe and provide quick emergency response. Vehicle owners are responsible for making sure these are installed.

Kalajdzic said they have implemented the mandatory in-app safety features, among others.

“This includes registration as an e-hailing platform provider, ensuring that all drivers and vehicles meet licensing and regulatory requirements, implementing mandatory in-app safety features such as emergency functionality and real-time trip tracking, and maintaining comprehensive records that can be shared with authorities when required,” he said.

The e-hailing service said it experienced no challenges in meeting the regulatory requirements. “Following its NPTR registration, the company has begun issuing service level agreements (affiliation letters) to driver-partners, enabling them to proceed with operating licence applications through provincial regulatory entities.”

Bolt remains strict on compliance

Kalajdzic added the e-hailing service maintains strict compliance and enforcement protocols.

“All drivers and vehicles are required to meet regulatory and documentation requirements to operate on the platform,” he said.

“Continuous verification processes are in place, and any non-compliant driver or vehicle is restricted, suspended, or removed until full compliance is achieved.

“Bolt remains committed to operating a safe, compliant and reliable platform, while continuing to support both drivers and riders in a challenging economic environment.”

To ensure safety

The amendments to the Act were gazetted in September 2025 after the death of a 27-year-old Uber driver outside Maponya Mall, allegedly due to a dispute between e-hailing and taxi drivers.

The rivalry between Uber, Bolt and taxi drivers, especially in big cities such as Johannesburg, has been widely reported. There are areas in which these e-hailing drivers are unofficially restricted from operating in the city, due to the heavy presence of taxis

The document said the Act “seeks to affirm and officially recognise the new service type that has been treated as an illegal operation by the other service type operators on the streets”.

The Act requires public transport operators to hold operating licences. This will ensure that services remain authorised and safe.

Regulations under the Act

The amendment of the Act also sets rules for e-hailing services to maintain quality and security.

Each vehicle should be branded or carry a sign indicating that it is an e-hailing vehicle;

Commuters must verify that vehicle and driver details appear in the app, and if not, should exercise precaution;

App developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating licence risk a fine of up to R100 000 or up to two years in jail. All apps must also be registered with the regulators;

The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies; and

Commuters are also required to ensure that the vehicle and driver are compliant. Drivers are required to have the requisite documents to be eligible for compliance.

New chapter for the industry

Lesoli Lemphane, a Maxim representative, said the e-hailing service also received its certificate of registration on 27 February 2026. Maxim is an international e-hailing service operating in 16 cities across South Africa and other countries.

“The closing of this registration window marks a new chapter for the industry,” said Lemphane.

“We are fully committed to the South African market and to providing safe, reliable and accessible transportation options.”

Allowed to operate in SA

He added that obtaining the certificate formally authorises Maxim to continue operating as an e-hailing platform provider under the country’s new legal framework.

“Submitting our application early was a crucial step in bringing that vision to life and we are delighted to have now received formal confirmation of our compliance,” said Lemphane.

“The formalisation of the e-hailing sector is a positive development that benefits the entire industry – drivers, passengers and regulators alike.”

More time needed

Ithemba E-Hailing Association has called on the government to review and extend the regulations. This will give members more time to comply.

The association has highlighted that if e-hailing services stop operating, drivers will suffer financially, which will affect families’ livelihoods.

“We’re not prepared to stop operating and it’s not just about us – it’s about our drivers and their families,” said an Ithemba representative.

“We appeal to the government to consider our families equally and find a solution that works for everyone.”