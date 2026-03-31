Bolt to implement ‘temporary’ fare increases: What other e-hailing platforms are doing

'As fuel remains a key component of driver operating expenses, Bolt adjusts pricing in response to material cost changes.'

1 April 2026 brings pain for most South Africans, as petrol prices are set to increase by R3.06 a litre and diesel by between R7.37 and R7.51 a litre.

Individuals without cars are not safe from these increases, as sooner or later, businesses are set to increase prices on products to make up for the impact of the surge. Commuters are also set to pay extra.

The longer the Middle East conflict lasts, the higher the price of Brent crude oil will be. At midday on Tuesday, Brent crude was trading at $107.79 a barrel, one of the factors driving fuel price increases.

Despite a temporary relief of R3 cut in the fuel levy for April, people are still set to pay above R23 per litre for petrol and above R25 for diesel.

Situation being monitored

It is safe to assume that the same goes for commuters who use taxis and e-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt, and Maxim.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has already confirmed there will be fare increases.

“Bolt South Africa is closely monitoring the anticipated fuel price increase on 1 April, driven by ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, and the resulting impact on transport costs,” Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, told The Citizen.

Bolt increases fares

Kalajdzic said the e-hailing service will implement temporary fare increases in response to fuel prices.

“As fuel remains a key component of driver operating expenses, Bolt adjusts pricing in response to material cost changes,” he said. “In light of the expected increase, the platform will implement temporary fare adjustments where necessary to help sustain driver earnings and ensure continued service reliability.”

He emphasised that the platform remains focused on balancing driver earnings with rider affordability. Its pricing model is data-driven and responsive to fluctuations in input costs such as fuel.

Discounts

Kalajdzic added that while gross fares may increase, it will continue to apply targeted discounts and platform-funded subsidies to keep the effective price for riders competitive and predictable.

“At the same time, Bolt continues to support drivers through improved fare structures and ongoing incentive programmes, including bonus campaigns that enhance overall earnings per trip,” he said.

No increases

Lesoli Lemphane, a Maxim representative told The Citizen it is monitoring the situation and it will not be increasing fares.

Maxim is an international e-hailing service operating in South Africa and other countries, offering ride-ordering, courier delivery, and, in some regions, food/grocery delivery. It focuses on low prices, often below the market average, and is expanding rapidly into smaller cities with lower commission fees for drivers.

“We’re keeping an eye on the situation and holding back price increases by using marketing strategies,” said Lemphane.

Maxim added that offering lower commission to drivers, means the company is cutting its own profit, allowing drivers to earn more per trip. The e-hailing service also allows new drivers to work completely commission-free for a period of time.

“These measures help to successfully offset the higher fuel costs and keep drivers in the money.”

Additional measures

Lemphane added that if fuel prices keep going up, Maxim will look at additional measures to make sure trips are still worthwhile for drivers.

The e-hailing service said fuel cost is just one of a few factors that are taken into account when determining pricing.

“Besides that, prices also consider competition, the purchasing power of the public, vehicle depreciation, and other indicators,” said Lemphane.

“If we can no longer keep prices in check using marketing tools and by optimising our operations, then we will be forced to adjust prices. Otherwise, it won’t be worth it for drivers, and people simply won’t be able to get a ride.”

Uber declined to comment on the matter.