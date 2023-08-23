UIF scammer alert: Watch out for fraudsters posing as labour officials in Limpopo

The Department of Employment and Labour is warning residents of Limpopo to be on high alert.

An individual using the alias ‘Mr Ledwaba’ has been exposed for duping Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payout seekers in Limpopo.

The alleged con artist has been capitalising on the desperation of those in need, convincing them that he holds an official position within the Department of Labour and Employment.

Under this guise, he solicits money from unsuspecting victims, promising to expedite the processing of their claims.

Now, the Department of Employment and Labour is warning the residents of Mokopane, Limpopo, to be on high alert. The department sounded the alarm and has strongly advised the public against falling for such deceptions.

Free of charge

“All services offered by the Department of Employment and Labour are provided free of charge. Legitimate UIF applications must be submitted through recognised channels, including labour centres nationwide or the authenticated online platforms available on the official departmental website,” the department said.

“Officials within the department do not and will not request money from individuals seeking assistance. The promise of a quicker processing time for a fee is nothing more than a clever ruse designed to exploit vulnerable individuals,” said Mapula Tloubatla, the department’s media communications officer.

Mokopane regional manager Magda Glover issued a call for vigilance. She implored all clients and the wider public to remain watchful and report any suspicious approaches to their nearest labour centre.

“Instances of corruption, fraud, and theft related to the department can also be reported to the dedicated Department of Employment and Labour Anti-Fraud and Corruption hotline by dialling 0860 666 883 or via email at fraud@labour.gov.za,” she advised.

Two warnings

In May this year, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) also issued two warnings about new scams gaining traction on social media. In the first scam, con artists lured clients with the promise of an approved payout of R21 785, when they pay a ‘UIF registration and clearance’ fee of R298.67.

In the second scheme, fraudsters pretended to be UIF officials on social media and charged a fee to process claims.

The UIF also said steps are being taken to accelerate the processing of claims, ensuring that they won’t experience unnecessary delays.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.