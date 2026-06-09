Understanding funeral cover and social grant deductions: What you need to know!

In South Africa, funeral policies linked to social grants are strictly regulated to protect beneficiaries.

For many grant recipients and their families, the key concerns are simple: What is allowed, what am I signing for, and how do I make sure I am protected?

Understanding this is important to help people make informed financial decisions with confidence.

What the rules say

In South Africa, funeral policies linked to social grants are strictly regulated to protect beneficiaries.

Here are the key things to know:

Only one funeral policy deduction per month may be allowed on a social grant.

Funeral policy deductions are only allowed on older persons’ and disability grants.

The premium may not exceed 10% of the monthly grant

A policy can only be activated once there has been clear consent from the grant recipient

This includes: identity verification, confirmation of details and agreement to the deduction

These policies are sold by independent brokers who are appointed by 1Life Insurance and Clientele Life to sell funeral policies, observing the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Social Assistance Act of 2004.

These rules are designed to ensure that grant recipients remain protected and that any financial product taken up is both understood and affordable.

Before agreeing to any policy, it is important to always take a moment and ensure:

You understand what the policy covers

You are aware of the monthly premium and how it will be deducted

You know who the insurer is and how to contact them

You agree to the policy via digital tools such as OTPs and biometric verification

You receive confirmation of your policy details

If something is unclear, it is always best to ask questions or speak to a trusted family member before proceeding.

The role of families and caregivers

Caregivers and family members play a critical role in supporting elderly loved ones. This can include:

Helping them review the policy information left behind so that they know what they signed for digitally

Ensuring they understand what they are agreeing to

Checking statements together to ensure deductions are correct

Helping them contact the relevant insurer in the case of any queries

This kind of support helps ensure that decisions are made with confidence and full understanding.

Why is funeral cover still important?

When taken up correctly, funeral cover provides valuable peace of mind. It helps families manage unexpected funeral costs, protect loved ones from sudden financial strain and support a dignified send-off when the time comes.

1Lifestyle Yethu and Clientèle Royalty Blue – Savings on everyday essentials

To help ease everyday financial pressure, 1Life Insurance and Clientèle offer additional support to qualifying policyholders through their loyalty programmes.

This relief is accessible to both existing and new qualifying grant recipient policyholders and their families and is designed to provide practical, everyday value that makes a meaningful difference

Available benefits with 1Lifestyle Yethu and Clientèle Royalty Blue:

A 2.5kg bag of Pick n Pay Live Well Super Maize Meal for only R10 every month.

Coupons from 2 trusted retailers

3 Educational courses from selected partners

Exclusive Fashion discount vouchers

Travel specials and Travel portal

Discounted Movie and Snack combos

Most importantly, these benefits are provided at no additional cost and form part of the broader value of the policy, which you may share with your family.

A more supportive approach to financial protection

This shift shows that financial protection should not be limited to a single moment. It should help individuals and families navigate both present and future needs.

Navigating financial products can feel overwhelming, but with the right information, support from family and engagement with responsible insurers, it becomes far more manageable.

Taking the time to understand what you are committing to, asking the right questions and making use of available benefits can make a meaningful difference – not just in times of loss, but in everyday life.