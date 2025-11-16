Got one of these Belkin powerbanks or charging dock? Here’s why you need to stop using it

The National Consumer Commission had been alerted to the defects by Belkin Limited (Belkin).

The National Consumer Commission is warning South Africans about two Belkin charging devices that pose a serious safety hazard.

It has recalled the Belkin Boost Charge USB-C power banks 20k with model numbers BPB 002 and BP 0003, and the Auto Tracking Stands Pro with model number MMA 008.

“These portable power banks use lithium-ion battery cells to charge electronic devices on the go. The affected products were made available for sale globally through online platforms from 15 January, 2023.

“According to Belkin, the affected units may contain a manufacturing defect within the lithium-ion battery cell and in some circumstances, the portable wireless charging stand’s lithium-ion cell component may overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers,” the commission said.

What do I do if I have one?

Those who have the affected power banks are encouraged to stop using them immediately and contact Belkin.

The company has also created a dedicated recall page available to guide consumers through the verification and return process.

The steps include:

Step 1: Locate your model number on the back or side of your Belkin device. If your model number is MMA008, BPB002 or PB0003, please continue to Step 2. If you do not have any of these products, you do not need to take any action, and can continue to enjoy using your Belkin product.

Step 2: Find your serial number and/or proof of purchase.

Step 3: Complete the Recall Claim form.

Will I get my money back?

The commission said those with affected units can choose either a full refund or a replacement device.

