Will Wi-Fi in taxis increase fare prices?

There are already 8 500 taxis with Sebenza Wi-Fi in South Africa.

“Home is where there’s Wi-Fi” for those who work remotely from their home, a restaurant, or on vacation. In South Africa, “home” can now also include a taxi, following the rollout of Wi-Fi in taxis by Sebenza and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

Wi-Fi used to be a luxury many did not have, but now it has become like our daily bread, available almost everywhere. Sebenza and Santaco launched the partnership on Thursday.

Sebenza is a South African tech company that provides free Wi-Fi and a digital content platform. Santaco, established in 2001 represents at least 90% of the country’s mini bus industry.

More money for taxis with Wi-Fi?

Sebenza CEO Wesley Dorning has assured that installing wireless internet in taxis will not push up fare prices.

“Wi-Fi fitted taxis will not be more expensive than others,” he said. “Our model is always free to the industry, we aim to provide value to all stakeholders and create efficiency and opportunity to diversify revenue within the digital Ecosystem for the drivers in the future.”

The idea of having Wi-Fi in taxis is not a new one, but he highlighted that the key themes at the G20 emphasised the need for more taxis to have wireless internet.

“Digital inclusion and access to seamless, in-transit connectivity are critical in the Information Age and were a key theme in the 2025 G20 Summit. It ensures that no South African is left behind as Digital Technologies continue to shape the South African and global economy.

“70% of South Africans rely on taxis as their primary means of transport. This idea is enabling connectivity and digital inclusivity for the underserved communities.”

Rollout plan for Wi-Fi taxis

Dorning said they have a target of 50 000 taxis within the next 24 months. He noted that they want to expand rapidly, but responsibly. However, they already have 85 00 taxis with Wi-Fi in the country.

“With a national footprint spanning 8500 taxis and buses, we are now accelerating our rollout through a strategic partnership with Santaco, positioning Sebenza to deploy 50 000 taxis in the next 24 months,” he said.

“Our focus is continued growth and unlocking greater economic value for Sebenza’s commuters and brand partners alike.”

He added that each installation takes roughly 10 minutes and is safe and easy. “Once installed, we apply stickers to the vehicle for connection steps, and the passengers can connect.”

ALSO READ: E-hailing and taxi drivers turf war — Mkhwanazi steps in

Trained technicians on standby

Dorning said that should the Wi-Fi give issues, there will be trained technicians available to troubleshoot any potential problems.

“We have a robust and sophisticated set of technology which enable us to monitor our fleet remotely and intervene when required, we also have a fantastic ops team that takes care of queries and maintenance on a daily basis.”

Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said the partnership will be beneficial for commuters. “They cannot be disadvantaged by lack of access to platforms that have been proven to add value and transform their lives,” he said.

“We are excited to roll out more vehicles equipped with such a platform throughout the length and breadth of our nation.”

Accelerating digital inclusion

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, who was present at the launch of the partnership, spoke about the importance of accelerating digital inclusion to empower people in the country.

“Accelerating digital inclusion to empower all South Africans to claim a stake in local and regional economies while participating globally is critical. Digital Technologies continue to rapidly reshape the global economy, and access for every South African is key,” he said.

“Such initiatives highlight real-time progress and implementation of the overall developmental objectives of our country.”

NOW READ: Toyota HiAce PWD makes wheelchair access simple and seamless