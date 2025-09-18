Toyota HiAce PWD makes wheelchair access simple and seamless

Persons with Disabilities Ses’fikile model features a sturdy automated rear ramp.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has introduced a new Hiace to the market, the Toyota HiAce PWD (Persons with Disabilities) model. It is a people-mover that puts accessibility at the heart of mobility.

In line with Toyota’s global vision of becoming a mobility solutions company, the HiAce Ses’fikile has been reimagined with a suffix that carries a deeper purpose – a version designed to accommodate people with disabilities.

The Toyota HiAce PWD comes fully equipped with an automated rear ramp, making wheelchair access simple and seamless. At Toyota, mobility is about more than getting from one place to another – it represents freedom, opportunity, and the joy of sharing life’s journeys. With the HiAce PWD, barriers are removed to ensure that every passenger can travel with dignity and without being left behind.

ALSO READ: Six (of the best) facts about the Toyota HiAce

Standard rear ramp

Built from the 16-seater Toyota HiAce, PWD has been carefully adapted to strike a balance between comfort and practicality. It features three rows of original Hiace seats, accommodating nine passengers, as well as the wheelchair securely positioned at the rear so that its occupant is comfortably seated as though in a fourth row.

Safety and convenience are paramount. The wheelchair bay is fitted with front and rear restraints for stability. And a sturdy ramp extension makes boarding and disembarking effortless. When not in use, the ramp folds neatly away, preserving the spacious interior.

Wheelchair boarding and disembarking is effortless. Picture: Supplied

True to the HiAce tradition, this model is both reliable and durable. It runs on the proven 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, combining strength with efficiency. Available exclusively in Ivory White with a dark grey interior, the Toyota HiAce PWD has a clean and practical look.

ALSO READ: How to pimp a Toyota HiAce into a camper van

Toyota HiAce PWD on order

“With this introduction, TSAM affirms its commitment to creating a more inclusive transport landscape. The HiAce PWD is more than just a vehicle – it is a statement of intent, a promise to make mobility accessible to everyone,” says Tasneem Lorgat, TSAM general manager of marketing communications.

For families, schools, and transport operators alike, it represents an opportunity to make every journey more inclusive, more comfortable, and more human.

The Toyota HiAce PWD will be available on a customer order only basis at R761 713. Each model is tailored to the needs of the people who matter most: the passengers. After all, when everyone can move freely, we all move forward together.

Every PWD model comes standard with a 90 000km service plan (nine services) and also a three-year/100 000km warranty.