Woolworths explains why you may be struggling to get meat and veg in their stores

Retailer Woolworths cannot give a date for when the red meat shortage in Gauteng will be resolved, but it is certain it will be soon.

Red meat lovers were welcomed by empty shelves during the week when they went to purchase their protein.

But Woolies shoppers are not only struggling to find red meat, the retailer is also experiencing a shortage of fresh vegetables.

In a statement shared with The Citizen by the retailer, Woolworths said the shortage is due to heavy rainfall in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Woolworths’ team working on alternatives

“Our teams are working hard to source produce from alternative regions, and we hope to see this corrected over the next week,” communication manager Rachel Alberts said.

Woolworths supplier resolving the issue

Alberts said from a red meat perspective, a supplier-related issue affected product levels on Woolies shelves.

“Our supplier is in the process of resolving this, and we’re confident supply will return to normal shortly.

“However, more poultry, duck, venison, fish, and prepared meals are in stock at Woolies stores to make up for this gap in availability.

“We hope this will give our customers suitable alternatives in the meantime.”

Customers’ frustration

Many Woolworths customers took to the social media platform X to express their frustration when empty shelves welcomed them.

The retailer replied: “We’re aware of a supplier issue that has meant less stock of our meat on shelves. It’s a top priority to get supply back to normal, and we are very sorry for the impact this has had on you and your shopping trips. Please bear with us, we’re working on it.”

Woolies food a shine

Woolworths Food remains the group’s star, as the business continues to contribute more than the group’s other businesses.

For the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2024, the food business delivered market-leading turnover and concession sales growth of 11.4% and 7.3% on a comparable-store basis.

While other businesses made lower contributions to the group’s total performance. Fashion, Beauty, and Home turnover and concession sales increased by 2.5% and 2.7% on a comparable-store basis over the period, with a price movement of 1.2%.

