Gauteng e-Government cuts broadband rollout targets, citing delays and costs

The e-Government Department refuted claims of a reduction in broadband rollout, instead describing it as an extended timeframe for delivery.

The Gauteng department of e-Government has significantly scaled down its broadband rollout targets, drawing criticism from the DA.

The DA argues that it will deepen the digital divide. It will also negatively impact schools, clinics and small businesses reliant on public connectivity.

According to DA Gauteng shadow MEC for e-Government, Ina Cilliers, the department’s decision will result in 473 fewer public facilities receiving broadband access than initially promised.

DA slams reduced targets

Cilliers noted that despite receiving an additional R152.8 million in the adjustment budget, the department has shifted 70% of its broadband budget toward maintenance and support. This leaves only 30% for new infrastructure.

“This means wide area network (WAN) sites have been reduced from 353 to 160, local area network (LAN) sites from 200 to 120. Voice over internet protocol (VOIP) sites from 200 to 100 and Wi-Fi hotspots from 250 to 150,” she said.

She accused the department of lowering its targets to align with its historically poor performance in meeting broadband expansion goals.

“This department has constantly failed to meet its quarterly and annual targets in areas where it is now reducing budgets and targets. It is lowering the bar to be closer to its lacklustre performance,” she said.

Cilliers added that the commercialisation of the Gauteng broadband network remains uncertain and could threaten affordable internet access for low-income communities.

The DA has submitted written questions to Gauteng e-Government MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini. It is seeking clarity on whether public access will be protected once private sector partners become involved in setting pricing and managing network availability.

Government defends broadband rollout strategy

However, the e-Government department denied claims of a reduction in broadband rollout. Instead, it described it as an extended timeframe for delivery.

“The delay is due to prolonged engagement with communities and the lack of skilled local SMMEs to build the network,” the department said.

It also clarified that the additional R152.8 million allocated in the adjustment budget was meant for the maintenance of existing infrastructure. This is instead of the construction of new broadband sites.

“No schools, clinics or public facilities will be affected; the project rollout will just take longer,” the department said.

Rising costs and financial constraints

The department further attributed financial constraints to provincial budgetary pressures. It said that resources were being directed to essential services such as health and education.

Regarding the commercialisation of the GBN, the department said it was exploring various alternatives to reduce the province’s financial burden. This includes partnerships with national network service providers and local authorities.

“Even through commercialisation, the department is committed to bridging the digital divide. It ensures the provision of free public Wi-Fi,” it said.

DA remains critical

According to Cilliers, the DA remains critical of the department’s approach. She said the delays in broadband rollout will continue to disadvantage Gauteng residents who rely on affordable internet access for education, job searches and small business operations.

“A DA-led Gauteng government would prioritise broadband expansion over administrative inefficiencies. It would ensure transparent data-driven planning to prevent miscalculations,” Cilliers said.

