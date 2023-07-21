One Bottle Amistad Magnum Syrah up for grabs!

By Sponsored

Every year, on the fourth Saturday of July, wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs around the world come together to raise a glass in honour of World Shiraz Day. This day pays homage to the elegance, complexity, and diversity of one of the most beloved and widely planted grape varieties in the world.

World Shiraz Day provides an opportunity for wine lovers to explore the diversity of Shiraz wines and deepen their appreciation for this remarkable grape variety. Whether enjoying a bottle from a renowned winery or discovering a hidden gem from a lesser-known region, this day encourages wine enthusiasts to explore the different expressions of Shiraz and celebrate its contribution to the world of wine. It’s definitely time to add Amistad Syrah 2013 from Black Elephant Vintners to your collection – the wine shows notes of black currant and Ribena, cracked peppercorns, lavender and dried herbs. The palate is full-bodied with spicey edges, a silky texture and balanced acidity.

Shiraz, also known as Syrah in some parts of the world, is a dark-skinned grape that produces wines with a wide range of flavours and styles. It has a long and storied history that dates back thousands of years. Originating in the Rhône Valley of France, the grape found its way to various wine regions across the globe, including Australia, the United States, South Africa, and many more.

What makes Shiraz so special is its ability to adapt to different climates and terroirs, resulting in wines that showcase distinct characteristics unique to their respective regions. Shiraz has thrived in numerous other wine regions, each imparting its own distinct style and character to the wines. From the opulent Shiraz of California’s Central Coast to the elegant expressions found in South Africa’s Winelands, Shiraz continues to delight wine enthusiasts with its versatility and ability to reflect the essence of its surroundings.

