WIN: One-night stay for 2 guests valued at R3 200 at Hotel Sky Sandton

By Enid Mathieson

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month competition, you have the opportunity to win an unforgettable experience in the heart of Sandton at Hotel Sky Sandton.

Hotel Sky Sandton is the home of style, indulgence and unforgettable experiences!

Ideally located in the heart of Sandton, it is the jewel in the crown of Africa’s innovative economic hub. Offering that much sought-after combination of business and leisure, Hotel Sky Sandton has earned its spot on the map as a perfect destination.

Hotel Sky Cape Town, on the other hand, is located on Cape Town’s Foreshore. The iconic red outline of the 28-storey hotel has already entrenched its position in the skyline and become a major talking point across the city. Almost every room offers incredible city views.

Both of our hotels are perfectly located for business and leisure travellers alike. Hotel Sky is so much more than just a place to rest your head – world-class restaurants and bars coupled with lavish facilities make for an experience unlike any other.

We want every aspect of your Hotel Sky experience to be treasured, whether you’re dining at Eclipse or Infinity Restaurant or enjoying a sundowner in one of our cocktail bars. If you’re a thrill-seeker, the exhilarating SKY-HI RIDE is for you! Touch the sky with this gravity-defying ride, 146 metres above the City Bowl on the roof of Hotel Sky Cape Town. It’s the first ride of its kind in Africa.

What’s more, our hotels are fitted with cutting-edge technology to enhance and optimise guests’ experiences. Some of this technology includes simple, contactless booking, check-in and room access via the Hotel Sky app. AI-powered robots throughout the hotels supplement and support the large workforce, thereby enhancing guest relations.

Are you looking for the ideal venue to host your next meeting or conference? Hotel Sky in Sandton and Cape Town have everything you need, no matter the size. From a 190-seater auditorium and a 200-seater conference room, to smaller meeting rooms for 4 to 14 people.

Dreams realised!

Visit: www.hotelsky.co.za for more info

Prize includes

One night for two guests including breakfast in an executive room to the value of R 2 395

1x bottle of bubbly / champagne

1x dinner voucher valued at R500

Prize is valid for one year from date of draw and subject to availability

Prize excludes

Charges in respect of all other services provided by the hotel will be charged for in the normal way and will be for your own account and payable on departure. Transport costs and arrangements are not included.

Prize excludes any items not mentioned.

How to enter

Competition closes Thursday, 31 August 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.