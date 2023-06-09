WIN: 1-Night stay for two at D’oreale Grande Hotel at Emperors Palace valued at R5 000

By Zarko Jevtic

Situated next to OR Tambo International airport, Emperors Palace is home to where royalty rest their heads and fortune favours the brave.

We’re celebrating all dads with The Citizen Father’s Month competition. Among the exciting prizes up for grabs is a 1-night stay for two at D’oreale Grande Hotel at Emperors Palace, valued at R5 000. Enter now for a chance to win this amazing prize.

Offering decadent accommodation in 3 – 5 stars, a glorious health and beauty spa, a magnificent casino with unparalleled gaming enjoyment, the finest dining options, spectacular entertainment choices, world class conference facilities, and impeccable service, your empire awaits.

Picture: Supplied.

Every stay is a vacation at our Emperors Palace hotels. The softest pillows, finest food and attention to detail will have you coming back for more.

The 5-star Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel the perfect choice for guests looking for supreme comfort and elegance, with the luxurious Octavia’s aps on hand.

The Emperors Palace casino is the new arena where players enter gladiators and leave as kings with slots, blackjack, roulette, poker and more.

Emperors Palace is the home to world-class entertainment, welcoming local and international acts. Whatever you require, its all at Emperors Palace.

Choose Emperors Palace, the Palace of Dreams.

Prize includes

1-Night stay for two at D’oreale Grande Hotel at Emperors Palace.

Includes breakfast and dinner voucher for any Emporium restaurant valued at R800.

Barnyard Show Tickets for two.

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

How to enter

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2023.