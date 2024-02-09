Competitions

9 Feb 2024

03:00 pm

WIN: 2-night stay for two at Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel valued at R10 000

Enter for a chance to win a stay for 2 nights fit for an emperor at the D'oreale Grande Hotel Emperors Palace.

Unsurpassed luxury coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and easy access to O.R. Tambo International Airport makes the 5-star Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel the perfect choice for guests looking for supreme comfort and lavish indulgence.

The award-winning Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel offers a matchless regal experience enhanced by superior levels of service and guest relations.

This luxury hotel also boasts a gym and spectacular swimming pool. Guests also have easy access to Octavia’s Day Spa, located within the hotel.

Located at the D’oreale Grande Hotel, Reign Restaurant is a full-service destination eatery that offers a contemporary spin on classic dishes.

Paired with the finest bubblies, top-shelf wines and crafted cocktails, Reign ushers in a new era of food excellence.

For reservations:

D’oreale Grande Hotel: 0860 777 900 or email reservations@peermont.com

Reign Restaurant: Book on Dineplan or call 011 928 1010

To find out more, visit www.emperorspalace.com

FB: @EmperorsPalaceResort

X: @EmperorsPalace

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition, one lucky reader will win the following: 

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at the Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel.

  • Breakfast
  • Dinner for 2 at Reign Restaurant
  • Octavia’s Spa Treatment voucher
  • Prize redemption procedure:
    The prize is valid for SIX (6) months and can be redeemed anytime with the exception of long weekends, public holidays and peak occupancy periods
  • Any change in accommodation/restaurant/show bookings must be done at least 48 hours before the original booking
  • Prize letters to be collected at the Winners Circle desk situated on the casino floor on the day of arrival
  • Prize letters to be presented at each outlet on redemption
  • For room bookings email smaclellan@emperorspalace.com with preferred dates so we can check availability and make a booking
  • For Reign Restaurant info please visit the webpage: www.eatreign.co.za
  • Excludes: charges in respect of all other services provided by the hotel will be charged for in the normal way and will be for the winner’s own account and payable on departure
  • Transport costs and arrangements are not included
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize & prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Thursday, 29 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

