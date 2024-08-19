WIN: 2-nights at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa, value R16 000

1 lucky reader stands to win 2-nights stay for 2 incl. breakfast, a complimentary upgrade, late check-out and a bottle of wine on arrival!

Sensorial Stays for All Seasons: Experience the Elegance of Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa

Nestled in the Heart of the Helderberg, amidst historic wine estates, Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa stands as a beacon of elegance in the Cape Winelands. Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Helderberg and Hottentots Holland Mountains, this esteemed member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X Collection masterfully blends contemporary luxury with historical charm.

Once part of Adriaan Van Der Stel’s 1700s homestead ‘Vergelegen,’ the estate has been beautifully transformed into a modern marvel. Its 56 luxury rooms and suites, three on-site restaurants, a pool and indigenous gardens offer an impeccable balance of refined style, supreme comfort and heartfelt hospitality.

The ongoing renovation of the luxury wellness centre & spa will conclude by end-2024 and is set to usher in a new era of holistic wellness. Inside the Boutique Country House, sophisticated furnishings and gallery-style artwork create an inviting atmosphere, while ample rooms feature luxury linens, comfortable beds and patios perfect for enjoying the morning sun.

Culinary delights include the Oak Terrace’s sumptuous breakfast buffets, the Magnolia Social Dining Lounge’s stylish small plates and fabulous cocktails and of course- the flagship, Stefan’s, offering decadent dining over a seven or ten-course Table d’hôte menu inspired by global flavours.

Golfers can also enjoy the nearby championship course, while mountain bikers and hikers will appreciate the myriad of local trails. Wine enthusiasts can indulge at neighbouring estates, while business travelers will benefit from top-notch WiFi and conference facilities at the Camphor event space, as well as the two bespoke boardrooms: Oak and Birch.

Catering to all—from romantic retreats and family stays to its newly dog-friendly status—Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa is a haven where guests can dine, sip, spa, play, and stay- knowing they’re spoiled for choice on all fronts.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa, Cape Winelands.

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

2-night stay for two inclusive of breakfast, complete with a complimentary upgrade (subject to availability), late check-out (subject to availability) and a bottle of wine on arrival.

2-night stay for two inclusive of breakfast, complete with a , and a bottle of wine on arrival. Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.