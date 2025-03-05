‘CCTV bylaws not right’: Joburg’s bylaw sparks crime and privacy concerns

Critics warn Joburg’s CCTV registration bylaw could weaken crime prevention, restrict footage access, and invite corruption.

The City of Joburg’s proposed bylaw requiring the registration of all private CCTV cameras is raising concerns about the potential impact on crime prevention and privacy.

While city officials argue the move will assist law enforcement, critics, including private security experts, say it could hinder the effectiveness of vital crime-fighting tools.

Andre Aiton, CEO of Beagle Watch Armed Response, warns the bylaw could undermine crime prevention efforts by restricting access to crucial surveillance footage.

CCTV bylaws could undermine crime prevention

Among the regulations, CCTV footage can only be shared with the SA Police Service (Saps) or the Joburg Metro Police Department, and only with proper documentation of its release and receipt.

The bylaw mandates that CCTV cameras capturing public spaces be registered with the city, and any data collected from these cameras can only be used for law enforcement purposes.

The bylaw is pending promulgation.

Aiton, whose company operates in Johannesburg, said SA faces more pressing concerns than the registration of every street camera. Law enforcement should focus on fighting crime, not on restricting access to tools that can help solve it, he said.

“Residents are installing CCTV systems at their own expense to deter crime and help identify suspects.

“In many cases, when a crime happens in a public space, law enforcement relies on this footage to track down criminals and their vehicles. Taking away this tool weakens our ability to fight crime,” he said.

“Police resources are already stretched thin. As security professionals, this bylaw was introduced without consultation.

“Private security companies now play a larger role in crime prevention than Saps. By introducing this bylaw, the government is removing one of the most crucial tools we use to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.”

Aiton highlighted the strain already placed on private security operations due to slow police response times and limited resources.

His company monitors over 4 500 cameras across the West Rand and northern suburbs of Joburg.

Huge impact

“It’s going to have a huge impact – not just from a business perspective, but in terms of crime prevention. These systems help us track flagged vehicles, prevent repeat crimes and ultimately save lives. Home invasions are rampant. If we lose that ability, what’s the alternative?”

According to the proposed regulations, the city may recover costs from CCTV owners for removing and storing cameras. Owners can reclaim removed cameras after paying a fee. CCTV owners must assess their cameras every six months, and the city will remove “illegal” cameras.

David Bruce, a consultant on policing for the Institute for Security Studies, said considering the existing scale at which these cameras have already been installed in the city, it is likely to be impossible to implement.

“The implementation of these regulations requires that the city have the administrative systems in place to assess applications. The city does not have the capacity to administer this bylaw in an efficient manner.

“These types of application processes also create a high risk of forms of favouritism and corruption. The threat of impoundment may also be used by city officials for corrupt purposes.”

Misuse of information

Mike Bolhuis, a specialist investigator and cybercrime expert, highlighted the risks of linking private security camera networks to government oversight, saying it could lead to misuse of information.

But the real danger is in criminals gaining access to sensitive data that could be used for financial gain, such as extortion, fraud or blackmail.

“The key factors are deterrence, preservation and ensuring corruption does not creep in. If the right people are involved, such as a properly regulated government oversight body, public oversight and police cooperation, the risks can be mitigated.”