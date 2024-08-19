WIN: 2-nights at Sundown Country Estate valued at R5 000

1 lucky reader stands to win a 2 nights stay for two at Sundown Country Estate, Rustenburg in an executive double room with breakfast!

Celebrating Women’s Month at Sundown Country Estate

This Women’s Month, Sundown Country Estate is proud to honour women through our partnership with the Miss World South Africa Bootcamp 2024. Held from August 2nd to 8th, this event showcased the Miss World SA finalists’ talents and highlighted our luxurious offerings.

Situated in the greater Pilanesberg region, Sundown Country Estate, just 12km from Sun City Resort and the Big 5 Pilanesberg Game Reserve, offers a perfect bushveld getaway. Enjoy our amenities, including 42 Executive Double Rooms, 39 Executive Twin Rooms, 14 Family Suites, and 60 Self-Catering Chalets, designed for comfort and relaxation.

The Miss World SA top 10 finalists experienced luxurious activities, such as training with international coach Michael Petr, Big 5 game drives, archery, photo shoots, and a talent competition. Our Sundown Restaurant, poolside bar, and day spa provided pure bliss and relaxation.

This Women’s Month, we celebrate the strength and resilience of women, epitomised by the Miss World SA finalists. Sundown Country Estate is committed to offering adventure-filled experiences, making us a distinguished name in Pilanesberg accommodation.

In celebration, we introduce the MWSA Package, running until September 30, 2024. For R5499.00, enjoy:

Accommodation: 3-night stay (pay for 2 nights)

Treatments: 2 full-body Swiss massages and 2 manicures/pedicures

Welcome Gift: Complimentary bottle of wine

Breakfast: Complimentary each morning

Turndown Service: Exquisite evening turndown

Support a Cause: Part of your booking supports the SMILE Foundation

Celebrate Women’s Month and discover the luxury enjoyed by the Miss World SA finalists. For more info, visit our website or contact us at reservations@sundowncountryestate.com.

FB: /SundownPilanesberg | IG: /sundowncountryestate | LI: /company/sundowncountryestate

| Website: sundowncountryestate.com

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Sundown Country Estate, Rustenburg.

Subject to availability

Valid until January 2025

Excluding peak season times Oct – Nov – Dec

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two inclusive of breakfast, in an executive double room

Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.