WIN: 3 Watchily Smartwatches valued over R5 000 up for grabs

Subscribe to The Citizen Premium this Valentine's Month and three lucky readers stand a chance to win a Watchily Smartwatch.

Welcome to Watchily – Your Gateway to Health and Fitness!

At Watchily, we believe that everyone deserves access to cutting-edge health and fitness technology without breaking the bank. We are proud to introduce our range of affordable smartwatches designed to empower you on your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Our motto : A top SmartWatch Without Breaking The Bank!

Our Mission:

At the core of Watchily, our mission is to make health and fitness accessible to all.

We envision a world where everyone can monitor and improve their well-being without compromising on quality or affordability. Through innovation and dedication, we strive to redefine the standard for smartwatches in the health and fitness industry.

Affordable Excellence:

We understand the importance of having a reliable companion on your fitness journey, and we believe cost should never be a barrier. That’s why we’ve crafted a range of smartwatches that blend state-of-the-art features with affordability. With Watchily, you don’t have to sacrifice quality for price.

Sleek Design and Comfortable Wear:

We believe that a smartwatch should not only be functional but also a stylish accessory that complements your lifestyle. Our design team meticulously crafts each product, ensuring a sleek and modern aesthetic without compromising on comfort. Wear your smartwatch with pride, whether you’re in the gym, at work, or out for a casual stroll.

Cutting-Edge Technology:

Our smartwatches are equipped with the latest technology to provide you with accurate and insightful health and fitness data. From heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to step counting and workout analysis, our devices are designed to be your comprehensive wellness companion. Stay connected, stay informed, and stay healthy with Watchily.

Customer-Centric Approach:

At Watchily, your satisfaction is our priority. We are committed to providing excellent customer service and support. If you have any questions or concerns, our friendly team is always ready to assist you on your journey to better health.

Join the Watchily community and experience the perfect blend of affordability, innovation, and style. Elevate your fitness game without breaking the bank – because a healthier you should be within reach for everyone.

For more information visit: www.watchily.co.za

Facebook icon> watchilyza / Instagram icon> watchily_za / TikTok icon> @watchily_za

Quote THECITIZEN15, for 15% off your order, valid until 29 February 2024

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition, three lucky readers will win the following:

1x men’s Watchily Pro Adventurer Smartwatch 2x SmartLady Smartwatches for women PLUS extra bands

Delivery

Prize excludes any items not mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

How to enter

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry.

Competition closes Thursday, 29 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024.

Automatic entry valid for all NEW 1 and 12-month subscriptions taken out during the competition period. Only new subscriptions taken out during the competition period will get an entry into this draw. Competition will run online and in the newspaper.