Ntokozo Mlaba: A man who wears many artistic hats

Ntokozo Mlaba’s journey from a failed audition to filmmaking highlights resilience, storytelling passion, and community impact.

For Ntokozo Mlaba, failure is a crucial part of the creative journey so flunking his first audition at the National School of the Arts (NSA) was just the beginning of shaping his path towards becoming a filmmaker.

Now, Mlaba is a filmmaker, writer, director, social activist and cultural producer with a spirited passion for storytelling.

From Boksburg in the East Rand, he recalls being a natural connector, even as a child.

Bringing people together

He is a cofounder and managing director of the non-profit organisation, Umphakathi Artists, which facilitates his social work and impact programmes.

“I was always involved in the community but never knew what that meant as a kid. I was always bringing people together and it all made more sense in high school,” he said.

His journey into the arts was not without hurdles. Despite initial setbacks, including the failed audition at NSA, Mlaba’s resilience prevailed. He embraced setbacks as integral to self-growth.

“It’s not about how hard you can hit, but how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

“This is a quote by Rocky Balboa – the star character of the Rocky movie series, and a mantra I live by,” he said.

“I started as an actor but soon found my calling behind the camera. Our first attempts behind the camera were rough. Freelancing in film is a tough gig,” he admitted.

Despite early frustrations, notable roles with renowned companies like Bomb Productions and the Market Theatre provided valuable experience. “I’ve ticked boxes I once dreamed of, said Mlaba.

Working on these productions shaped his perspective on storytelling and production quality.

“But I realised I want to create stories that resonate deeply. It’s about carving my own path,” he said proudly.

Taking a path for parents

Mlaba’s parents never understood his passion for storytelling. He says he wanted to study African literature but took an unexpected turn into a bachelor of commerce degree to impress his parents.

“My father wasn’t keen on me veering off into literature. I was simultaneously navigating my studies with parttime work at the Market Theatre,” he said.

Reflecting on his decision not to pursue postgraduate studies and while his peers embarked on traditional career paths in law and finance, he built a network that spans both creative and professional domains.

“I saw the value in connecting the dots backward. Life’s brevity made me prioritise meaningful pursuits aligned with my passions and values.

“My diverse academic background has equipped me with connections essential for supporting my artistic ventures. I consider myself a storyteller first,” he said.

For his first film, Ntokozo Mlaba raised money by recycling bottles and cans around Wits University and used his savings. Absa recognised his talent and is now funding his films. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mlaba’s journey collaborating with Absa on special cinema events through The Biskop Exhibition is a testament to the transformative power of grassroots initiatives and community-driven storytelling.

Mlaba recalls the profound impact of seeing neighbours and strangers watch local stories unfold on screen. “The community’s response was overwhelming.

Each screening became a testament to the hunger for authentic narratives within underrepresented communities,” he remarked.

Despite financial challenges and initial funding rejections, Mlaba remained steadfast in his commitment to the Biskop mission.

“For our first film, I raised money by recycling bottles and cans around Wits University and used my savings,” he said.

“The community’s response keeps us going. What drives me is seeing the community come together. Young kids seeing and believing in us makes me emotional,” he said.

“It’s about creating accessible spaces for cultural exchange and storytelling.”

Award: His career highlight

Mlaba’s career highlight so far is the Young Voices Award. He said it was a significant validation of his tireless efforts in the film industry.

“It affirmed my unwavering commitment to the craft,” he said.

“My acceptance speech was a pitch for my next film. It was in that moment that Absa recognised me and stepped in to sponsor our next project. And now I’m in pre-production for my next film because of Absa.”

Mlaba said the young generation of storytellers, filmmakers and artists are redefining storytelling.

“The filmmaking fraternity of young people is just so exciting right now,” he said.

“I’m privileged to see so many talented people grow and it’s a beautiful experience seeing them find their voice. We are the ones we have been waiting for.”

For the next five years, Mlaba vision extends far beyond filmmaking: it encompasses building a legacy that impacts communities nationwide.

“In five years, I will have made my first feature film. I see myself moving into various industries, including agriculture and other entrepreneurial ventures. It’s about moving beyond film,” he said.

“It’s not about us being the biggest or the first; it’s about making change.”