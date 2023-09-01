WIN: A mix of Durbanville Hills wines valued at R 5 000

Enter to win a mix of wines from Durbanville Hills.

MAGIC HAPPENS HERE

Where cool winds make great wine

From the distinctive cool climate system and alchemy in the soil to the creative thinking

behind a winemaker’s decisions and the way our wine sparks connections

between friends and family, there’s magic that happens with Durbanville Hills.

In real estate, we all know location is key to determining the future value of your property. With wine, it is no different. Great wines start in the vineyard with a number of geographical elements that influence the area’s suitability for making exceptional wine.

The vineyards of Durbanville Hills thrive in the cool climate location along the rolling hills of the valley with an endless variety of slopes each varying in aspect, microclimate and soil type.

Situated a mere 10km from the ocean the swirling mists and breezes cool the vineyards on hot summer afternoons, allowing the grapes to develop leisurely, resulting in a range of wines with intense fruit flavours, finessed structure and complexity that truly reflect the unique location of the area.

It is here, in this envy-worthy location where the magic happens. Our winemakers know each vine intimately, and together with the cool climate terroir, the cellar support, and the viticulturists we have a formidable team that all work together towards a common goal – to make exceptional wine.

And then we share it with you.

Visit us at the cellar for memorable tastings, and meals at our award-winning restaurant, The Tangram under the healm of head chef Tamzyn Ehlers, or join us for a glass of sparkling wine as the sunsets over Table Mountain and Table Bay.

No matter where you are in the country, our unique location is infinitely increased when sharing a bottle of Durbanville Hills wine with family and friends. Wine is about people, conversation, and rich, engaging experiences. Share the magic of Durbanville Hills every time you create these indelible memories.

To find out more, visit www.durbanvillehills.co.za

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

*A mix of wines from the Durbanville Hills

*Delivery

*The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

How to enter

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.