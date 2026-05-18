WIN the Ultimate Father’s Day Spoil with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- 10 Perfume Oils up for grabs valued at R1 299 each!

TEN readers each stand to win a truly distinctive Desert Dawn Perfume Oil for Dad!

This Father’s Day, move beyond the expected and celebrate the man who shows up, stands strong, and leaves a lasting impression – just like a signature scent.

Step into a world where heritage meets modern masculinity with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils, South Africa’s #1 and most talked-about luxury fragrance experiences. Inspired by the legacy of Tapputi, the world’s first known perfumer dating back to 1200BC, each scent is more than a fragrance – it’s a story, an identity, a statement.

This year, honour Dad with something truly distinctive.

A New Dawn in Masculine Fragrance

Introducing Desert Dawn for Men – the latest addition to the Tapputi collection and already turning heads.

Desert Dawn is crafted for the father who is both grounded and refined. It opens with a captivating burst of sweet, fruity-floral notes – fresh, vibrant, and full of life. As it settles, the fragrance reveals a heart of creamy vanilla that adds warmth and depth, before melting into a sensual woody and musky base. The result is a smooth, skin-like scent that lingers – subtle yet unforgettable.

Fragrance notes at a glance:

Top: Sweet fruity-floral accords

Heart: Creamy vanilla

Base: Soft musk, warm woods, skin scent

It’s the kind of fragrance that doesn’t just announce presence – it leaves a lasting impression long after Dad has left the room.

The Art of Gifting, Elevated

For those wanting to go all out, the Tapputi Man Combo Set offers a curated fragrance experience – perfect for dads who appreciate sophistication and detail.

Each Tapputi perfume oil is encased in exquisite, vintage-inspired glass bottles, intricately engraved and hand-painted. It’s not just a gift – it’s a collectible piece of art.

Tapputi is not for everyone. It’s for those who choose to stand apart, who appreciate culture, craftsmanship, and quiet luxury.

Click to visit / subscribe to our newsletter: www.tapputioils.co.za

Facebook: @TapputiPerfumeOils

Instagram: @Tapputi_belatekallim_fragrance

TikTok: @tapputisouthafrica

The competition closes Sunday, 14 June 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.