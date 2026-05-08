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WIN: tickets to DSJ Schulbasar 2026!

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By Sponsored

2 minute read

8 May 2026

10:35 am

Simply answer a quick question & 10 lucky readers can each win 4 entry tickets to DSJ Schulbasar 2026, valued at R760!

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The Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg (DSJ) which is 136 years old this year, is proud to present the 116th Annual Schulbasar on Saturday, 30 May 2026!

Join us for a fun-filled day, where community, culture, and celebration come together.

Enjoy authentic German food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities at one of Johannesburg’s most beloved annual events.

Don’t miss out on unique stalls, vibrant performances, and a festive atmosphere-mark your calendar for the Schulbasar.

Purchase your tickets here: https://www.howler.co.za/

Visit: https://dsj.co.za/schulbasar/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Schulbasar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schulbasar/

The competition closes Sunday, 24 May 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

  • Tickets will be sent electronically
  • Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

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