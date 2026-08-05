Women’s Month with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- Luxury Gift sets to be won, valued at R7 000 each!

TWO lucky readers stand a chance to win a Cleopatra's Gift Set & Enigma Discovery Layering Set, valued at R7000 each!

Women’s Month with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils

It’s Women’s Month and just as our perfume oils are 100% pure, so is every story we choose to tell.

In a world creating more with artificial intelligence, we choose to create more with human connection and authenticity. From the first perfumer to the timeless streets of Vintage Cairo, every generation leaves its own signature. Heritage isn’t frozen in the ancient past – it’s something that continues to evolve through the lives we live and the stories we pass on.

This Women’s Month we encourage you to keep building. Keep creating and surround yourself with woman who inspire you, challenge you and with a great Egyptian Perfume Oil like Tapputi.

This Women’s Month we are celebrating the legacy we leave behind. Two lucky readers can each win a Cleopatra’s Gift Set & Enigma Discovery Layering Set valued at R7000 per gift.

Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils are 100% A-Grade, undiluted and alcohol-free perfume oils and last longer, is softer on your skin and develops beautifully throughout the day. Use it with our Egyptian Perfume Cream, layer and enjoy!

To make this month even more special, Tapputi is currently offering a Buy One, Get One Free promotion on all perfume oils and perfume creams. New customers can also enjoy Free Delivery and an additional R100 off their first purchase when they sign up for the Tapputi newsletter at www.tapputioils.co.za

Tapputi is the ideal way to spoil yourself or a special friend this month.

Each Luxury Gift Set includes:

1 x Cleopatra Gift Set 1 x Enigma Discovery Layering Set

Facebook: @TapputiPerfumeOils

Instagram: @Tapputi_belatekallim_fragrance

TikTok: @tapputisouthafrica

The competition closes Sunday, 23 August 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.