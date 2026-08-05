A Men’s Day for SA? Inside the Bill that could change everything

The bill aims to address father absence and the mental health crisis affecting men.

Can a Men’s Day push phrases like ‘real men don’t cry’, ‘looking after kids is women’s work’ or ‘men solve problems with their fists’ out of everyday speech… and practice?

Nikita Harris of the Legacy Nation says yes.

Her MENPOWERED campaign and the proposed Responsible Parenthood Bill argue that when men step up, households stabilise and communities heal.

And doing that in addition to having a dedicated day for men may help tackle the silent crises hitting men, children and families.

What the bill would do

The Responsible Parenthood Bill proposes 26 June as Men’s Day, anchoring it to the 1952 Defiance Campaign, where male leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Yusuf Dadoo took the front line against injustice.

The bill could lead to public events, mentorship programmes and awareness campaigns on responsible fatherhood and positive male leadership, as well as push schools, workplaces and communities to use the day to challenge toxic stereotypes and celebrate men who model integrity, empathy and service.

Harris says the goal is to make Men’s Day more than symbolic.

“This ensures Men’s Day is not just symbolic, but rooted in South Africa’s history and a day where men recommit to strengthening families and shaping society responsibly.”

Why a Men’s Day now?

Harris frames Men’s Day as a mirror to Women’s Day: both mark historic contributions and ongoing struggles.

She points to stark mental health data: “In South Africa, men account for about 80% of all recorded suicides, with a male suicide rate nearly four times higher than that of women.”

The campaign also targets father absence. With nearly 65% of children growing up without their fathers, MENPOWERED focuses on mentorship, responsible fatherhood and restoring families.

Other issues the bill tackles include paternity fraud and family trauma, toxic masculinity, and cycles of violence and risky behaviour that fuel gender-based violence, HIV transmission and abandonment.

What else the bill covers

Beyond safeguarding families and addressing paternity fraud, the Responsible Parenthood Bill introduces broader protections.

It requires mothers to sign an affidavit at birth registration, offers optional DNA testing at hospitals, and provides counselling for mothers, fathers and children.

The bill embeds restorative justice penalties – fines, community service, counselling – with imprisonment for aggravated cases.

Crucially, it includes a Child’s Best Interests Clause to ensure continuity of care even if fraud is proven, and safeguards against misuse so men cannot weaponise the Act to evade obligations.

“Every headline, every interview, every social post adds pressure on Parliament to table the Responsible Parenthood Bill,” Harris said in driving support for passing the Bill through their petition.

What success looks like for men

For Harris, success would mean children growing up with present fathers, more birth certificates signed at Home Affairs, and fewer contested cases in maintenance courts.

Men would be openly addressing mental health without stigma.

“Men will not be seen only as providers, but as empathetic leaders, protectors, and nurturers.”

South Africa needs to heal, said Harris, and this would be the foot in the door.