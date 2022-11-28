Meet the 2022 panellists for MTV Base’s Hottest MCs countdown

Kaunda Selisho

Despite the fallible argument that “hip hop is dead” in South Africa, the act of compiling the MTV Base’s Hottest MC’s list prevails and will return in 2022 to piss hip hop fans off.

Earlier today, Paramount confirmed that the MTV Base’s Hottest MCs is returning for another hip and happening special.

“Each year, MTV Base rates the hottest hitmakers in the rap game from number 10 to number 1. The host serves as a mediator for the panel of six hip-hop industry judges whose criteria for the Hottest MCs list includes the MC’s impact, bars and lyrics, sales, buzz, and x-factor,” explained the channel in a statement.

The channel also maintains that MTV Base’s Hottest MCs countdown is “a must-watch for South African hip-hop heads.”

The countdown will continue on in the tradition of airing as a two-part special exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) on 1 and 2 December at 5:30 pm each day (CAT). .

Who is hosting MTV Base’s Hottest MC’s 2022?

This year’s host will be Tshego Koke, a member of the Paramount Culture Squad who will actually be taking the reigns as the head of the panel for the second year in a row.

According to MTV Base, he is not a novice to the hip-hop community as over the years, his involvement in music and fashion has had a huge impact on the South African hip-hop scene.

Who is on the MTV Base’s Hottest MC’s 2022 panel?

MTV Base further explained that Tshego will be joined by other hip-hop heads who have “extensive knowledge and experience in the field” to figure out who tops the list as this year’s MTV Base’s Hottest MCs.

Kyeezi

French Fry

"Frenchie did it back-to-back on that MTV level" ❤️. Shout out to the friends at @MTVBaseSouth once more… yezzir ✌???? pic.twitter.com/53UbceXJ3q— FRENCHFRY (@__french___fry) November 23, 2022

Uncle Partytime

Misa Narrates

Marz Ambrosio

The Most Life Changing Year Of My Life.



Here’s To 25, My Best Year Yet???? pic.twitter.com/MPK0u1IyPq— Marz The Manager (@Marz_Ambrosio) June 7, 2022

DJ Fif Laaa

“Over the years, the list has garnered recognition and has sparked passionate discussion among fans of hip-hop about who should hold the coveted top slot. MTV Base promises that this year’s countdown will be just as exciting as last year’s.

“Be prepared to bop your head and pick yourself up off the floor because this list not only features the established artists in the hip-hop industry, but also recognizes those who made the prestigious list.”

“Hip-hop embraces authenticity and is a way of life for many people. The impact of hip-hop culture can be seen in so many facets of modern life, from fashion and dance to language and politics. MTV Base continues to be at the forefront of youth culture and celebrates South African hip-hop.

“Our local artists have made the country and indeed the continent proud and they have upheld the significance of preserving the South African sound. Hip-hop today sounds more like home than ever before,” commented Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount Africa.

