WATCH: ‘Let’s not let clout cost groceries’ – Lasizwe urges fans not to vote for him at the Sasma Awards

Lasizwe bagged three nominations this year.

Reality TV star and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has asked his fans not to vote for him at this year’s South African Social Media Awards (Sasmas).

Lasizwe, who received three nominations for African social media star of the year, most popular content across platforms and social media personality of the year, said he does not want his supporters to spend money on votes.

ALSO READ: Lasizwe cuts ties with MultiChoice amid podcast payment dispute

Lasizwe’s Sasmas recognition

In a video shared on social media, he thanked the Sasmas for the recognition, adding that the nominations alone were already a win.

“It means my work is being appreciated, my work is seen and people love what I do. The content that I’ve been putting out is recognised and appreciated,” he said.

He explained that the paid voting system did not sit well with him, especially given the country’s tough economic climate.

“I don’t believe that you should pay to show support, especially in the country we live in and the economy we live in. It’s crazy right now.

“That money could go towards bread, electricity, taxi fare, actual survival stuff. Not you voting for me. In Cyril’s economy, guys, I’m more about impact than glass trophies. For me, this nomination already is impactful enough.”

Lasizwe won’t ask for votes

Lasizwe added that he would only ever ask for votes when the process is free.

“I can’t in good conscience ask you to spend your hard-earned money so that I can hold a piece of glass that will collect dust.

“Thank you for the nomination. But keep your coins for yourself. Let’s not let clout cost groceries.”

The 2025 Sasmas will recognise and celebrate South Africa’s biggest digital stars. The winners will be announced at an event on 22 November 2025.

