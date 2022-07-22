Watch: Michelle Obama gearing up to unveil second book

Tracy Lee Stark

The former U.S. First Lady, on Thursday, announced The Light We Carry, the follow-up to her 2018 best-selling memoir Becoming.

Obama explained in a video that the book came about while she was reflecting on how to keep herself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty.

She is now sharing with readers the perspectives and practices that have helped keep her calm “even during times of high anxiety and stress”.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges…”

Michelle Obama will offer readers “fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power”, according to her publisher, Penguin Random House.

She took to Twitter to announce new book, saying in a video that “a lot has happened” since she published Becoming, including “an insurrection” and a “rising tide of hate and bigotry and intolerance”.

These past few years, I've been thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. And that process led me to writing my new book—The Light We Carry—coming out on November 15. Learn more at https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5. #TheLightWeCarry pic.twitter.com/Eblo8Xoapc— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 21, 2022

“We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way.

“In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others – and this to me is the bedrock of all things.

“One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

The book will be released world wide on 15 November, four years after her first best seller Becoming came out.

Now WATCH: Barack Obama catches up with boy who asked to touch his hair