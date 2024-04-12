‘I have never been more freaked out by a story’: Book about AKA and Anele Tembe to hit shelves

Rumours have been doing the rounds that AKA's murder was retribution for the death of the rapper's ex-fiancée, Anele Tembe.

Author Melinda Ferguson has confirmed an upcoming book detailing the relationship of AKA and Anele Tembe. Instagram @akaworldwide

On the day the Tembe family commemorated the third anniversary of Anele “Nellie” Tembe‘s passing, author Melinda Ferguson shared that writing the upcoming book detailing Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ relationship with Anele, has taken it’s toll on her.

“I have never worked harder on a book. I have never been more freaked out by a story. I have never kept a secret like I have this one, but the news has just been leaked on social media…So here it is from the horse’s mouth,” Ferguson wrote in Facebook post on Thursday, 11 April.

‘When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele’

“My new book will hit the shelves next week. It’s been a real journey to get this out. It nearly killed my own relationship. It’s a story that broke my heart,” the author concluded.

Titled When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele, the book will be published by NB-Uitgewers/Publishers.

Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April 2021 while in the city for the weekend with AKA, who was due to perform at the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge.

Her family is contesting an inquest finding by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that she took her own life.

AKA murder and rumours of retribution

AKA was gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban on 10 February.

The ambiguity surrounding Tembe’s death led people to think AKA was assassinated with rumours swirling around that his murder was retribution for Tembe’s death.

Ferguson is an author who wrote Kelly Khumalo’s The Kelly Khumalo Story that was published in 2012.

In 2005, she released Smacked, a book detailing her downward spiral into addiction, where she was hooked on heroin and crack cocaine.

Two suspects accused of killing AKA” and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will remain in eSwatini for an extended period after their case was postponed.

The extradition proceedings resumed in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini on Tuesday, with Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande returning to the dock.

The case had been adjourned two weeks ago to allow the defence to go through the extradition application filed by South Africa.

A formal request for the extradition had been submitted in terms of the Southern African Development Community protocol on 18 March.

Five other accused in the killing of Forbes and Motsoane have been appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

