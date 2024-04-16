Forbes family won’t endorse ‘distasteful and opportunistic’ book about AKA and Anele

NB Publishers last week revealed that Ferguson was to release a book about Anele Tembe and AKA’s relationship, titled 'When Love Kills'.

The book is expected to be published this month. Photo: X/@MpumalangaPost

The Forbes family have distanced themselves from an upcoming book by journalist Melinda Ferguson about their late son Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

NB Publishers last week revealed that Ferguson was to release a book about Anele Tembe and AKA’s relationship, titled When Love Kills.

The book is expected to be published this month.

No endorsement

Tony and Lynn Forbes said they do not endorse Ferguson’s new book and have distanced themselves from the read.

“We are not in any way associated with Melinda Ferguson’s book and we do not endorse it. We distance ourselves from the contents of the book. When Melinda reached out to us we respectfully and rightfully declined to contribute to her book.

“We cannot give any further comment on the book as we are unaware of its contents. We do, however, find the intended publication of the book and the timing distasteful and opportunistic,” Tony and Lynn said.

When love kills

Ferguson said writing the upcoming book detailing AKA’s relationship with Anele, had taken a toll on her.

“I have never worked harder on a book. I have never been more freaked out by a story. I have never kept a secret like I have this one, but the news has just been leaked on social media…So here it is from the horse’s mouth,” Ferguson wrote in Facebook post on Thursday, 11 April.

“My new book will hit the shelves next week. It’s been a real journey to get this out. It nearly killed my own relationship. It’s a story that broke my heart,” the author concluded.

Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April 2021 while in the city for the weekend with AKA, who was due to perform at the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge.

Her family is contesting an inquest finding by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that she took her own life.

Murder

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant on 10 February last year.

The CCTV footage was widely shared, showing the shooting in Florida Road which claimed the lives of AKA and Tibz.

In total, seven suspects have been apprehended in relation to the homicides. The State said it’s in possession of evidence that suggests the men arrested for AKA’s murder had planned how they would go about killing the rapper.

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane

