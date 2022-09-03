Connie Chiume, Bonko Khoza and Shaleen Surtie-Richards among 2022 Saftas winners

Kaunda Selisho

The 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) took place over the weekend with virtual ceremonies on both nights and the names of the Saftas winners are in.

Hosted by Mpho Popps, Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny under the theme “Frame The Future”, the ceremony sought to honour the best in South African film and television production.

The main show was prefaced by a Saftas red carpet show hosted by Palesa Tembe and Lasizwe Dambuza.

The pair went back and forth interviewing some of the evening’s guests about what they chose to wear for the evening.

Just over an hour later, Mpho, Ryle and Khutso took over host duties to oversee the award announcements.

Here is a full list of the 2022 Saftas winners:

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap: Natasha Sutherland – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap: Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela: Shaleen Surtie Richards (RIP) – Arendsvlei (kykNET, kykNet & Kie)

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela: Abdul Khoza – The Wife (Showmax)

Best Actress in a TV Soap: Manaka Ranaka (Lucy) – Generations: The Legacy (SABC1)

Best Actor in a TV Soap: Thabo Malema (Bohang) – Scandal (e.TV)

Best Actress in a Telenovela: Nthati Moshesh (Mary Ndlovu) – Isono (BET Africa)

Best Actor in a Telenovela: Bonko Khoza (Mqhele Zulu) – The Wife (Showmax)

Best TV Soap: Suidooster (kykNET, kykNet & Kie)

Best Telenovela: DiepCity (Mzansi Magic)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama: Natasha Loring – Dam (Showmax)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama: • Warren Masemola – Is’phindiselo (eVOD)

Best Actress In a TV Drama: Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka) – Reyka (M-Net)

Best Actor In a TV Drama: Thobani Dlomo Nzuza (Mndeni) – eHostela (Mzansi Magic)

Best TV Drama 4 Mure (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy: Kate Normington – Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy: Frank Opperman – G.I.L. (kykNET)

Best Actress in a TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos (Tali Babes) – Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Actor in a TV Comedy: Saint Seseli (Vusi Twala) – How to Ruin Christmas (Netflix)

Best TV Comedy: Tali’s Baby Diary (Showmax)

Best Short Film: #Wearedyinghere (Ster Kinekor Rosebank) – Africa Rising International Film Festival

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film: Nomvelo Makhanya – I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film: Tshamano Sebe – Angeliena (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Feature Film: Hlubi Mboya-Arnold (Ntombizonke Papayi) – I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Jafta Mamabolo (Freedom) – Freedom (Showmax)

Best Achivement in Directing – Feature Film: Barakat (Ster Kinekor , Numetro, Independent Cinemas in South Africa)

Best Feature Film: I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Saftas Lifetime Achievement Award: Connie Chiume

Best TV Presenter (public vote): Thembisa Mdoda–Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices (Mzansi Magic)

Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovella (public vote): DiepCity (Mzansi Magic)

