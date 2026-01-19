Mbali hard launches: ‘Hlomu’ confirms romance with hunky Gqom hit-maker Bello B

From screen queen to real-life lover girl, Mbali finally gives fans a front-row seat

Mzansi’s favourite “main wife” has officially stepped out of soft life secrecy and into full lover-girl mode.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, affectionately known as Mbali or Hlomu from the hit series The Wife, has hard-launched her relationship, and she did it with style, music and just the right amount of drama.

The actress and singer set timelines buzzing after posting loved-up moments with popular KZN Gqom artist Sabelo Bello, known as Bello B, on the music scene, confirming what many fans had been suspecting for weeks.

No vague captions. No blurred faces.

Just vibes, confidence, and a clear message: this is my man.

Bello B. Picture: Instagram

From Hlomu to hard launch royalty

Mbalenhle became a household name during the height of Covid when The Wife had Mzansi in a chokehold.

Her portrayal of troubled character Hlomu was so convincing that fans struggled to separate the character from real life.

When she exited the show, viewers were left curious about what’s next for Mbali and what’s happening behind the scenes.

Well, now we know

During her high-end 29th birthday celebration, the actress sat down with popular platform Yano Lyrics, where the conversation took a romantic turn.

Speaking about her trending song Weh Mbali, she revealed why fans are obsessed.

“They love it because my man and I did it,” she said casually before the host asked the obvious question: Who’s the man?

Cue Bello B.

Bello B steps in and claims his woman

The Gqom hitmaker didn’t hesitate. Stepping into the video and beaming with pride, Bello declared, “Bafowethu, ngiyamthanda uMbali,” translating to “Guys, I love Mbali.” Internet? Shattered.

Mbali added that Bello made her birthday incredibly special, while he later sealed the moment by posting a beautiful photo of her with the caption: “I’m happy your birthday celebration went well. May life bring you nothing but the best.”

Love, music and braai content

As if Instagram posts weren’t enough, the romance also plays out visually in the Weh Mbali music video. The clip opens with Bello kissing Mbali while she marinates meat for a braai.

It wasn’t just a cameo; it was a declaration.

Mzansi got the message loud and clear: this is not PR, this is a partnership.

Two stars, two worlds colliding

Hailing from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali’s journey into stardom was inspired by her grandmother. Though she initially studied tourism, acting called louder.

Before The Wife, she appeared on Isipho, Durban Gen, Uzalo, Isibaya and Skeem Saam, steadily building an impressive résumé.

Bello B, meanwhile, is carving his own path in the Gqom scene, known for high-energy tracks, bold collaborations, and projects like Pretty Girls Love Gqom. With features alongside Big Zulu, DJ Tira and others, his star continues to rise.

What’s next for Mbali?

Love isn’t the only thing blooming. Mbali revealed she’s dropping an EP and has two movies landing on a major platform soon.

Career? Thriving. Love life? Secured.

From fictional heartbreak to real-life happiness, Mbali’s hard launch proves one thing: Hlomu is no longer suffering.

She’s winning.