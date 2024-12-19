Malik Zwane on new album, fatherhood, and more after hiatus

Malik said his break from music allowed him to explore other creative avenues.

After a two-year hiatus, Afrohouse sensation Malik Zwane has returned with a brand-new self-titled album.

Featuring collaborations with legendary artists such as Ringo Madlingozi, Afrotraction, Vusi Nova, and Gedleza, the 17-track album was released last month.

Speaking to The Citizen, Malik said his break from music wasn’t planned but allowed him to explore other creative avenues.

He explained that during this time, he worked on several TV shows behind the scenes while also producing music for other artists.

“I produced for a lot of artists. I just wanted to do more production.

“I worked on music for TV shows, adverts, and video productions. I love both performing and producing, as long as music is involved,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘I want my music to inspire joy, healing, and self-love’: Thandiswa Mazwai on her international tour and special SA concert

Malik on embracing fatherhood

Malik added that the hiatus also gave him the opportunity to embrace fatherhood fully.

“Being on tour, you miss out on a lot. During this time off, I got to be there for my kids, helping with homework and being actively involved in their lives.

“Fatherhood isn’t just about providing financially — it’s about guiding, listening, and being present,” he said.

The album reflects this stage in his life, with heartfelt tracks inspired by his journey as a father.

“One of my favourites is Bayakhula Abantwana Bam, which is dedicated to my kids.

“It’s about celebrating their growth and the opportunity to be part of their lives despite the challenges.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Malik will perform at the New Year’s Day Gardens event at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre on 1 January.

NOW READ: Radio station ‘hijacking’: Dispute over Mix FM ownership dents airwaves