Blxckie: ‘There was nothing I said that was disrespectful to ProKid himself’

Blxckie said the only person who should be upset with him is Dome, the producer of ProKid’s song Uthini Ngo Pro.

South African rapper Blxckie says his comments about not wanting to rap over a ProKid beat were misunderstood.

“Definitely misinterpreted,” Blxckie told The Citizen.

“Mainly because the clip that came out and went viral focused on the part that sounds like I’m disrespecting the legend.”

Real name Sihle Sithole, Blxckie has been criticised for being disrespectful to ProKid and being “Americanised” after his comments about his preference for freestyling on a beat from a classic ProKid song, Uthini Ngo Pro.

ALSO READ: Blxckie opens up about AKA igniting his sense of patriotism as he tours the US with the SA flag

Blxckie viral clip

The clip that went viral, to which Blxckie refers, is a two-minute snippet of a seven-minute-long interview that Blxckie did with content creator Okay Swishern at a DJ Slique event.

“You are not playing a ProKid beat for me in 2025, that’s my opinion,” said Blxckie in the interview.

He was responding to a question about whether fellow rapper K.Keed was correct for declining to freestyle on DJ Speedsta and ShabZi Madallion’s hip hop show on 5FM.

“I don’t know, bro. It’s the culture, and it’s a radio show. There are people listening to that radio show, you might not even think they’re listening to it,” he said about the incident between Speedsta and K.Keed.

However, it was his comments about the beat of ProKid’s song, Uthini Ngo Pro, produced by Dome, that angered some hip hop fans.

“In an era where niggas sound so American

No pride in their own heritage” https://t.co/umCcrUnnQo — SKINDEEP (@SkindeepJD) August 25, 2025

Blxckie’s comments seemed to be about not liking the particular beat which Dome produced.

“It’s 2025, play some Gunna, play a Migos beat…but ProKid, in 2025?” asked the rapper in a sense of disgust at the idea of rapping over a ProKid song.

“We are not rapping on a ProKid beat in big 25.”

Rapping over old school classic hip hop beats is a regular occurrence in hip hop, notably when a current artist freestyles or raps pre-written verses over a classic hip hop beat.

A perfect example of this was South African rapper Stogie T freestyling on the popular US radio show Sway in the Morning. He rapped over rapper Nas’ Illmatic beat, produced by DJ Premier.

Following the uproar from her interview with Speedsta, K.Keed went on social media to say she makes music for “real music for real music lovers, take that however pleases you.”

Blxckie has no issues with freestyling; it’s the choice of beat that was problematic to him.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Blxckie reflects on his career as he heads to the US to tour with Bas

Gunna or Migos for Blxckie

In the full interview on Okay Swisher’s TikTok, fellow artist K1llbrady supports Blxckie’s statement about wanting to rap on something more current.

Rapper Priddy Ugly, who also appears in the interview, says he grew up in an era where one always had to have a verse prepared for whenever an opportunity to rap arose, while also acknowledging that today’s rap artists are raised differently.

However, he too said he’s probably not rapping over a ProKid beat in 2025.

“If you watch the full clip I do say there’s no disrespect to him,” Blxckie explains to The Citizen.

“That beat is wonderful and legendary in itself, but we’re in 2025 and most of the people pushing the culture forward as we speak don’t even know 5 songs from ProKids catalogue,” said the Big Time Sh’lappa rapper.

“There was nothing I said that was disrespectful to ProKid himself.”

Blxckie said it’s a shame that people took that false narrative and ran with it. He said the only person who should be upset with him is Dome.

Speaking to The Citizen, producer Dome said he wasn’t offended by Blxckie’s comments in the video and instead sees it as a generational difference.

“I actually like Blxckie, his whole thing was not about me, it wasn’t about Pro. It was about the difference between the art. Do we age like fine wine, or do we age like milk? Us, as black people, we do not age like milk; we age like wine.”

“The culture needs to move forward. Hip hop is not even ours, we are South African.”

He made an example of how his sound from the noughties took South African hip hop to the next level, after the likes of Prophets of the City paved the way before he arrived.

ALSO READ: DJ Ready D opens up about his music being banned in SA at Hip Hop anniversary

Being an American-wannabe

He said he doesn’t know what to make of being seen and thought of as an American wannabe.

“Yeah, I don’t know what all that is about. I’ve always incorporated isiZulu into my brand and songs.

The shittiest periods in SA hip hop has always been when it’s been headed by wannabe Americans https://t.co/MJ3mTOQfvQ — Null (@Vhoyde) August 25, 2025

“Most of my biggest songs are in vernac because I know who I’m speaking to. We take inspiration from America because it’s widely known as the birthplace of hip hop; if that makes me an American wannabe, then so be it. My people and I know my truth.”

NOW READ: K.O on the country’s issues and owning the ‘goat’ tag