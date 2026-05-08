What to do this weekend: Mother’s Day magic returns to Joburg Zoo

Families can expect unforgettable music, picnics and magical memories at Johannesburg Zoo's annual Mother's Day celebration.

The beloved JCPZ Mother’s Day Concert 2026 is making its grand return this weekend. It promises a vibrant day filled with music, culture, and family entertainment at the iconic Johannesburg Zoo.

Hosted by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, the annual event has remained a treasured tradition since 1992. It brings together generations of families to celebrate mothers in one of Johannesburg’s most scenic spaces.

Taking place on Sunday, 10 May 2026, this year’s edition promises an even bigger experience. There will be live performances from some of South Africa’s favourite artists.

Leading the star-studded line-up is award-winning singer Ami Faku, who will headline the afternoon concert.

Fans can also look forward to performances by The Soil, Matthew Mole, Bongi Archi, Phoebe Mgxaji, and entertainer Chubby Cheeks.

Adding a touch of elegance to the festivities will be the Phoenix Orchestra conducted by renowned maestro Richard Cock.

A dedicated kiddies’ corner will feature face painting, jumping castles, arts and crafts and interactive animal experiences. This will create a playful environment for younger visitors.

Picture: iStock

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the zoo through guided heritage tours running throughout the morning.

These tours will give attendees a closer look at the rich history and hidden stories behind one of Johannesburg’s oldest attractions.

Another standout feature this year is the Adopt an Animal initiative, allowing families to gift symbolic conservation experiences in honour of mothers while supporting wildlife care and preservation efforts.

For food lovers, the venue will feature a variety of vendors serving everything from quick bites to picnic treats. Visitors are also encouraged to bring picnic baskets and camping chairs to enjoy the relaxed outdoor atmosphere.

Event info:

Sunday, 10 May 2026

Gates for the event will officially open at 08.30 am.

Guided tours will take place between 09:15am and 11.45am before the main concert begins at midday and continues until 4pm.