Grave of Solomon Linda declared a national heritage site

The singer and performer died in 1960.

The grave of the late singer Solomon Linda has been declared a National Heritage Site.

Linda’s grave is located at Doornkop Cemetery in Soweto. He died in 1960.

The declaration was made by the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

The organisation said the site holds cultural significance linked to Linda’s contribution to South African music and the broader history of the industry.

Solomon Linda’s legacy

Linda is best known for his composition Mbube, recorded with the Evening Birds in the late 1930s.

The song later gained international recognition through adaptations, including Wimoweh and The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Gallo Music CEO Antos Stella said the recognition reflects the impact of Linda’s legacy.

“The story of the man who lies in Grave No. 4875 at Doornkop Cemetery is not simply one of tragedy. It is one of sacrifice, and a lesson that has fundamentally shaped how the recorded music industry conducts itself,” he said.

“The world was a very different place then, and there was no framework for fair and honest dealings, leaving artists deeply vulnerable to exploitation,” he added.