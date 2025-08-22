Boitumelo Masemola wants women to ‘show off their night outfits’ at Mother & Daughter movie night event

The Mother & Daughter movie night will be hosted on Saturday at Eyethu Cinema in Soweto.

Media personalities Bongi Mlotshwa and Boitumelo Masemola have created a safe space for mothers and daughters to celebrate their bond this weekend with their Mother & Daughter pyjama party movie night event.

The Mother & Daughter movie night will be hosted on Saturday at Eyethu Cinema in Soweto, which is the first Black-owned township cinema.

The creation of a safe space is not just a one-night-only thing.

Mlotshwa and Masemola teamed up to create a podcast, Positive Parenting, for parents to share and grow together by engaging in positive conversations about parenting.

According to the pair, the goal of the podcast is to inspire positive parenting habits that will foster better relationships and healthier individuals.

What to expect at Mother & Daughter event

For the Mother & Daughter event, women can look forward to walking the red carpet in their sleepwear, sampling self-care products, and having meaningful fun, among the slew of activities.

“We are cosy in PJs again. We want women to show off their night outfits,” Masemola shares.

Masemola says she wants women who are attending to “accept each other with our differences and choose to love and accept one another without expectation,” the singer and actress told The Citizen.

The former Gang of Instrumentals band leading lady said they opted for a movie night because the movie scenes they’ve chosen to screen are an audio-visual way to show women’s struggles, resilience, victories and lessons as a “jump-off point for our panel engagements with guests,” she said.

Some of the films that will be shown include Sarafina, Straw and Marked.

As MC on the night, Masemola will share the stage with a panel of three mother-daughter pairs, including Mlotshwa and her daughter, actress Enhlembali Mlotshwa.

Celebrating women in the township

This is the second event of this nature that Mlotshwa and Masemola are hosting during women’s month. Last year, the pyjama party was hosted in Katlehong.

Masemola says it was an intentional decision to host the second edition of Mother & Daughter Pyjama Night at a different township.

“It’s intentional to celebrate women in the township. These are the women who are the pillars of our society, our moms and aunts, our helpers,” she shares.

