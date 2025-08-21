Celebs And Viral

Somizi set to close Women’s Month in style with ‘Shades of Pink’ and a qualification

By Lineo Lesemane

21 August 2025

Somizi Mhlongo Shades of Pink

TV and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram/@somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is preparing to host his highly anticipated music event, Shades of Pink.

The event will take place at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on 30 August.

Speaking to The Citizen, Somizi said that while the event is dedicated to women, it is open to all.

“It is just a beautiful event closing off Women’s Month, and it’s not only for women. It’s for anyone who celebrates women, anyone who is a woman, and we are just having fun in all our shades of pink,” he said.

Speaking about the line-up, he explained that it is built around his industry friends.

“I always work with people I’m friends with in the industry, people that I like. I don’t work with people I don’t like. So it’s like a family affair. That’s how I choose. I simply call my friends and say, ‘This is what I’m doing, can you perform for me?’ and they show up. They do the same for me too, and most of them are doing it for free.”

The star-studded celebration will feature a powerhouse line-up including Zee Nxumalo, DJ Zinhle, Dlala Thukzin, Lady Du, DBN Gogo and radio veteran Wilson B Nkosi.

Graduation milestone

Somizi is also set to graduate from the Villioti Fashion Institute later this year.

He enrolled for a fashion design qualification in 2024 and confirmed that he will be completing his studies this month.

“It’s my last month now, and I’m graduating in November,” he said.

Following his graduation, Somizi will unveil his first fashion runway show at the Durban Fashion Fair on 19 September.

He has been making waves in the fashion industry with his Sompire Kids line, which he launched in 2023.

