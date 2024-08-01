Bontle Modiselle on her international KORA nomination, purposeful global travels, and more

Bontle is also nominated for the Basadi Awards' TV Personality of the Year Award, alongside her sister, Candice Modiselle.

Bontle Modiselle has bagged herself another international award nod, this time nominated in the newly introduced category, Best Afro Dance Artist/Group, at the KORA Awards 2024.

The prestigious annual awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the entertainment industry globally, and the winners will be announced on 1 December 2024.

Speaking to The Citizen, Bontle expressed her excitement about the recognition and nomination.

“It’s a great honour for this category to be introduced for the very first time, and I am a nominee representing South Africa. I think that, for me, is just absolutely brilliant and really beautiful. A great, great, great honour,” she added.

This year, Bontle is also nominated alongside her sister, Candice Modiselle, for the Television Personality of the Year Award at the Basadi Awards.

Travelling the world with purpose

A few weeks ago, Bontle was in Spain for one of the biggest festivals, the OYOFE Festival, where she was sharing her dance skills.

The festival brings together the best African choreographers and dancers to workshop and share their experiences.

Bontle explained: “So they literally get into a space where people from various countries across the world, from all over Africa, Europe, the UK(United Kingdom), and America, come to Spain so that they get to learn from us.

“Myself and Kananelo Ngaleka were there to share our expertise and everything that we know representing South Africa with the Amapiano genre, but also sharing with other choreographers, teachers, and instructors. It was just a beautiful exchange of energy, knowledge, skill, and ability.”

Bontle on Forbes Under 30 Summit

In May this year, Bontle was in Botswana for the Forbes Under 30 Summit, where she was part of a panel discussing what it means to be an entrepreneur in 2024.

She shared: “Our conversation was particularly within the digital and social media landscape, and how we’re able to foresee the future of entrepreneurship, how it will unfold, and the position that we play within that space.

“That was quite amazing, and it’s been quite fun being able to travel and also just immersing myself even more with the people and the culture there.”

Bontle said she would be going back to Botswana again for another impactful trip.

“There will be more travels this year. There will be more opportunities to explore, to visit other countries, and to do greater things,” she added.

