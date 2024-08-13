‘Her enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives,’ Ukhozi FM business manager on Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s passing

The 52-year-old Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to a battle with lung cancer in the early hours of Monday morning at Parklands Hospital in Durban.

Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has described Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s tenure at the station, which began in 1995 until her passing, as transformative of the lives it touched.

“Throughout her tenure, Zanele was an integral part of the Ukhozi FM family, spreading love, hope, and inspiration to countless listeners through her uplifting gospel show. Her passion for sharing the message of faith and her infectious enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives,” Ngcobo said in a statement.

This was confirmed by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule.

Time at Ukhozi

Affectionately known as “Mazet” to millions of Ukhozi FM listeners, Mbokazi-Nkambule was the host of the Sunday morning spiritual show Eshilo that aired from 9am to midday.

Mbokazi-Nkambule joined Ukhozi FM in 1995 where she was a presenter of a gospel music programme. She then re-joined Ukhozi FM on 1 April 2023 and worked as an on-air presenter until her untimely passing.

“The SABC will always cherish its partnership with Ms Mbokazi-Nkambule for the Crown Gospel Music Awards, as they shone a light on a much-loved music genre in the country,” averred SABC’s acting group executive for video entertainment Lala Tuku.

“Her passion for the development of the music industry was commendable.”

Mbokazi-Nkambule was also the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which was delivered in partnership with the SABC’s video entertainment channel, SABC 1.

Battling Cancer

The late broadcaster was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer after falling ill in April this year and underwent surgery after experiencing shortness of breath.

In June, gospel artists and preachers hosted a prayer for her recovery at the Assemblies of God Church in Sandton.

The attendance list included gospel legends and preachers like Rebecca Malope, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Sfiso Mabuza, Solly Mahlangu, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, and others.

“Humbled by this gesture, may God be glorified… Grateful to all artists and preachers (I know there are many more, but I could not include them all in one poster),” Mbokazi-Nkambule wrote on Instagram.

Bishop Nkambule expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support the family has received throughout Mbokazi-Nkambule’s illness. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday at the SABC offices in Durban.

