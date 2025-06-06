‘Touring South Africa is a dream’: Calum Scott opens up about upcoming tour

'[My first tour to SA] made me feel special. That kind of moment is hard to forget.'

Calum Scott is coming back to South Africa.

The multi-platinum singer will return in January 2026 for three shows in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria as part of his Avenoir tour.

It will be his third time visiting our shores, and he said South Africa makes him feel incredible special, just like his music has moved thousands of people around the world.

The new album, also called Avenoir, is due in September, and is named after a word that means wishing memory could flow backwards. It promises to be personal, emotional and full of the kind of honesty fans have come to expect.

This will be your third time performing in South Africa. What keeps bringing you back?

On my first international visit for the Only Human tour, I remember my first stop in Durban and being blown away by the demand for tickets. It made me feel special. That kind of moment is hard to forget.

Every time I’ve returned, the love has been the same. Touring is my favourite part of the job, and touring in South Africa is a dream.

Touring SA is like a dream

You’ve said ‘Avenoir’ is inspired by the idea of life being like rowing, always facing backward.

Making this album was the first time I truly believed in myself as an artist.

I’ve worked hard to get here, and I’m proud of that. Looking back at my ten-year career, all the twists and turns brought me to where I am now.

I would not want to look ahead. It’s the not knowing that makes life magical.

Also Read: ‘Roger Waters: The Wall’ is an epic watch of powerful music

Your music often explores regret, sorrow and undying love.

Gone is one of the most thought-provoking songs I’ve written. It came from the realisation that our time is finite.

In a session with Jon Maguire, I said, “There will be a time when you hug your daughter, put her down, and never pick her up again.”

It was sad, but as always, we found the hope in that and wrote about it. It’s a reminder to live each day with love and laughter.

Your music often becomes the soundtrack to big life moments. How does that feel?

It’s the highest honour I can imagine. When people tell me they used one of my songs at their wedding or to remember someone they lost, it makes me proud.

There are millions of songs out there, and for someone to choose mine for something that personal means everything.

Soundtrack to life’s big moments

How do you balance vulnerability with universality when writing?

I’ve always seen vulnerability as universal. When I write honestly, I find that others connect with it too. Of course, I think about how much of myself to share, but I give a lot because I know that my vulnerability helps others. That is something I take seriously.

What has changed most for you since ‘Dancing On My Own’?

My fashion sense. Did you see what I used to wear? Back then, I had just left a nine-to-five in Human Resources and was suddenly living my dream. I loved it, but I struggled with impostor syndrome until recently.

Now, I feel more like myself than ever.

If you had to go back on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ today…

I couldn’t do it. And I would not change anything about how I got here, but I’d much rather be a judge.

I have experience now and, more importantly, I have empathy.

Also, I know what it’s like to stand there and risk everything for a dream. I think that’s something valuable to offer.

LGBTQ anthems and recognition

‘Bridges’ included LGBTQ anthems like ‘Rise’. Does ‘Avenoir’ continue in that spirit?

I’m proud to be recognised by the LGBTQ community, and it’s important to me that people feel seen in my music.

Avenoir touches on many themes, but emotion runs through it all. I love that people take my songs and make them their own, and I’m excited to see how this album resonates.

How important is self-realisation for an artist?

It has played a huge role in my growth. I still care as much as I did when I started, but I don’t worry as much now, and that is freeing. It’s taken ten years to believe in myself, but nothing worthwhile comes easy.

Has success ever pulled you away from the storytelling you want to do?

If anything, success gave me the confidence to stay true to it. It’s hard when a song you believe in doesn’t match the streams of your biggest hit, but that’s part of it. Fans keep showing me that what I write matters, and that’s what counts.

Tickets are on sale through Webtickets and Breakout Events.

NOW READ: A Million Ways To Die, NFOH reincarnated