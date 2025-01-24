Musa Khawula’s attempted murder and reckless driving case postponed to early February

Khawula, who is also currently facing charges related to his activities on social media, allegedly bumped the complainant with his car.

Musa Khawula will remain in custody after his case of attempted murder, reckless driving and an additional charge of failing to render assistance and/or report an accident to the police was postponed to February.

The 32-year-old blogger briefly appeared at the Fochville Magistrates’ Court in the West Rand on Friday.

The Fochville incident

“It is alleged that on the 20th of February 2021 at about 18:00 the complainant and his wife were driving on a narrow road near Mponeng Mine when they noticed a Volkswagen Polo parked along the roadway,” averred the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana.

Khawula was allegedly standing next to the vehicle naked on his lower body when the couple spotted him.

The pair then allegedly approached Khawula, informing him that he was trespassing on private property.

“Upon looking inside the vehicle, the complainant allegedly saw another man moving from the back seat to the front seat while getting dressed,” said Mahanjana.

After exchanging words between the complainant and the accused, the accused allegedly returned to his car and drove away; when he reached a dead-end, he allegedly executed a U-turn.

Khawula, who is also currently facing charges related to his activities on social media, allegedly bumped the complainant, who was standing beside the driver’s side of his vehicle, before fleeing the scene, leaving the complainant injured on the ground.

Khawula’s re-arrest

According to the NPA, a member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF), who was driving on the same road, later found the injured complainant and alerted the police.

“The accused was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern at Mponeng Mine, making his first court appearance on 22 February 2021, where he was granted R1,000 bail.”

However, after failing to appear in court twice, a warrant for Khawula’s arrest was authorised, and his bail was forfeited to the state on 17 June 2021.

Mahanjana said Khawula was re-arrested and appeared in court again earlier this year.

“The court has since added a charge of attempted murder, with reckless driving as an alternative, along with the charge of failing to render assistance and/or report the accident.”

Khawula’s legal troubles

Earlier this week, the contentious self-proclaimed ‘Pope of pop culture’ made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of criminal injuria, contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020 and hate speech.

Khawula posted derogatory statements on his social media platform, which has a substantial following, between 10 and 12 October 2024.

The subject of the post was entrepreneur Zee Nxumalo.

Khawula’s lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, requested another postponement due to unpreparedness.

“The matter was set down for a formal bail application hearing, unfortunately, the defence indicated that they’re not yet in a position to continue with the application today,” averred NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The media applied to film the court proceedings, which Khawula’s lawyer opposed. However, the Magistrate granted the media’s application on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Clearance Makhubela insisted that the matter be broadcast so that more people could learn about the severity of the charges that the accused is currently facing.

On Tuesday, Mjonondwana confirmed to the media that Khawula has another pending case in the Western Cape on a charge of murder.

