Data Privacy Day: These apps collect your data — How to protect yourself

There are different apps that many people cannot go a day without using. These include social media, e-commerce, fitness and health tracking apps.

However, many often overlook the privacy trade-offs of using these everyday apps.

Anna Larkina, security and privacy expert at Kaspersky, says these apps offer convenience but also collect and share vast amounts of personal data, exposing users to invasive profiling and potential security risks.

Data collected in 2024

According to the company’s data, more than 49 billion instances of web trackers collecting user behaviour data globally were detected in 2024 alone.

“With the rise of AI-driven data tracking and predictive analytics, the privacy risks associated with these apps are more significant than ever.”

Apps that collect your data

To commemorate Data Privacy Day (28 January), Kaspersky has shared how these everyday apps gain some level of personal privacy and how you can protect yourself.

Larkina says these everyday apps quietly harvest sensitive information. One of Kaspersky’s concerns is how social media apps like TikTok and Instagram constantly collect data on a user’s location, browsing habits, and even voice data.

“Social video or photo apps such as these may use AI to access camera rolls to analyse images and embedded metadata, potentially revealing your geographical location.”

TikTok privacy settings

According to TikTok’s website, the app may collect information from and about you, including information you provide, information from other sources, and automatically collected information.

“We automatically collect certain information from you when you use the platform, including internet or other network activity information such as your IP address, geolocation-related data, unique device identifiers, browsing and search history.”

Instagram privacy settings

Instagram’s website outlines the kinds of information they collect.

“The information you give us when you sign up for our products and create a profile, like your email address, phone number or age.

“What you do on our products. This includes what you click on or like, your posts and photos, and messages you send. On some products, you can use end-to-end encrypted messages

“Information from partners about things you do on and off our products. This could include other websites you visit, apps you use, or online games you play.”

How shopping apps collect data

Larkina says shopping apps are also used to collect data related to purchase history, location, and even offline presence near physical stores.

“In a similar way to social media apps, retailers can track our movements both online and offline, creating a detailed profile of customer habits and behaviour.”

Health and fitness apps create a vivid picture of a user, collecting some of our most intimate personal data, including health metrics and daily routines, which can all be shared with third parties.

Users love new apps and gadgets

“While technology has become an integral part of our lives, it’s easy for users to be swept away by shiny new apps and gadgets without considering the potential privacy trade-offs.

“Many apps are designed to dazzle us with convenience and AI-powered features, but beneath the surface, they often engage in relentless data collection that most users are unaware of,” she says.

There is a risk of creating a world where privacy is no longer the default but a luxury.

Larkina advises users to step back, scrutinise permissions, and demand transparency before granting apps a window into their personal lives.

How to protect your privacy

She lists five tips for app users to protect themselves.

1. Audit app permissions: Always try to disable unnecessary permissions (e.g., location access for apps that do not need it). Be careful not to blindly accept permissions during installation and decline those that seem excessive.

2. Use privacy-focused tools: Employ a VPN to mask your IP address and change your virtual location. Additionally, use anonymised payment methods and privacy-focused browsers for sensitive transactions.

3. Ask apps not to track: Enable “Do Not Track” settings on your device and within individual apps.

4. Avoid public Wi-Fi: Public or fake open Wi-Fi networks can expose your data, so always try to avoid using public services where possible.

5. Review app settings: Conduct a deep privacy audit of your apps, adjust settings as needed, and uninstall any apps you no longer use. “Most smartphone users have dozens of apps installed, but people only use a small handful daily.”

“By taking proactive steps to protect your privacy, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising your personal information.”

