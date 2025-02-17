Musk’s 13th musketeer marches in: Billionaire’s brood keeps booming

In a brief response to media speculation, Musk only posted "Whoa," which some have interpreted as a vague acknowledgement of the situation.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, has reportedly welcomed his 13th child into the world. While he has not made an official announcement, reports suggest the baby arrived recently, adding another name to the growing Musk family tree.

With this latest addition, the world’s richest man is proving that his vision for the future extends beyond Mars and artificial intelligence – he’s also building a family legacy.

His expanding household now includes children from his previous marriage to Justine Musk, his relationship with musician Grimes, and his partnership with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Influencer claims she birthed Musk’s latest surprise

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer, recently claimed that she gave birth to Musk’s 13th child. On Valentine’s Day this year, St. Clair posted on X, revealing she had a baby five months ago. She stated that Musk is the child’s father and emphasised her desire to keep their child’s identity private for safety reasons.

The New York Post reported that while St. Clair has publicly claimed that the duo are co-parenting their child, he has not confirmed or denied her allegations.

In a brief response to media speculation, Musk only posted “Whoa,” which some have interpreted as a vague acknowledgement of the situation. However, no official confirmation of paternity has come from him.

Meet the rest of the Musketeers

Musk’s journey into fatherhood began with his first wife, Justine Musk, with whom he shares five children:

Nevada Alexander Musk (2002): Musk’s first child tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (Sids) at just 10 weeks old.

Musk’s first child tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (Sids) at just 10 weeks old. Griffin and Vivian Jenna Musk (born 2004): Griffin keeps a low profile, while Vivian legally changed her name in 2022 to reflect her personal identity.

Griffin keeps a low profile, while Vivian legally changed her name in 2022 to reflect her personal identity. Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk (born 2006): The triplets maintain a private life away from the public eye.

Later, during his relationship with musician Grimes, Musk’s family expanded further:

X Æ A-Xii (born 2020): Known as “Lil X,” he has already made public appearances with his father, including a recent visit to the White House.

Known as “Lil X,” he has already made public appearances with his father, including a recent visit to the White House. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (born 2021): Nicknamed “Y,” her name reflects a fascination with space and time.

Nicknamed “Y,” her name reflects a fascination with space and time. Techno Mechanicus (birth year unknown): Also referred to as “Tau,” his name follows Musk’s signature futuristic and mathematical style.

In 2021, Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis welcomed twins:

Strider and Azure Musk (born 2021): Their names evoke a sense of adventure and the limitless possibilities of the future.

Their names evoke a sense of adventure and the limitless possibilities of the future. Baby number 12 (born 2024, name TBD): Details about Musk’s newest child are still under wraps, but if the pattern holds, anything is possible.

Lil X digs for gold next to Trump

On 11 February, Musk brought 4-year-old Lil X to the Oval Office during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and sign an executive order to support the department of government efficiency (Doge), a new government department led by Musk that focuses on downsising the federal workforce.

Lil X captured significant attention during the event due to his playful behaviour. He was observed making faces, interacting with his father by grabbing his face and hat, and at one point, picking his nose next to Trump. These candid moments provided a lighthearted contrast to the formal proceedings.

When Dad talks business, but you’ve got more pressing matters to handle. Picture: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / AFP

However, Lil X’s appearance at such a high-profile political event drew criticism from his mother, the musician Grimes. She expressed her disapproval upon learning about her son’s public exposure, stating, “He should not be in public like this.” Grimes emphasised her commitment to keeping their children out of the public eye and described the situation as a “personal tragedy.”

The incident, People reported, highlights the parents’ differing perspectives regarding their children’s public presence. While Musk has occasionally included Lil X in public and professional settings, Grimes has consistently advocated for their children’s privacy.

The event also sparked discussions about the role of family in political and professional arenas and the implications of involving young children in such high-stakes environments.

Musk on multiplication

According to Newsweek, Musk has been vocal about his belief that declining birth rates challenge civilisation, advocating for larger families to ensure humanity’s future. His own children are growing up in an environment of exploration and groundbreaking ideas, making it likely that they, too, will contribute to shaping the world in their own unique ways.

While he continues to push the boundaries of technology and space travel, his greatest long-term investment may be the next generation of innovators he is raising.

NOW READ: ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jon Stewart lambastes Elon Musk’s Nazi salute [VIDEO]