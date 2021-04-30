Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza ‘fine’ after hijacking

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Mafikizolo songstress Nhlanhla Nciza was hijacked on Thursday evening.

Moments after the incident, she shared on her Instagram stories: “I just got hijacked guys but thank the Lord I’m fine. My car is gone..”

The Citizen has reached out for comment and is waiting for a response. The artist recently shared a few pictures with a Land Rover, thanking people for the birthday wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhlanhla Mafu (@nhlanhla_nciza)



Nciza is part of South Africa’s legendary Afropop duo Mafikizolo with Theo Kgosinkwe. They are multiple winners of numerous awards including the South African Music Awards (Samas) and their latest hit single, Thandolwethu, has hit more than 1.6 million views on Youtube.

When The Citizen spoke to Nciza and Kgosinkwe about the video, they explained the video was “close to their hearts”. The pair displayed their love in the video and mourned those they had lost.

READ NEXT: Mafikizolo’s new video brings families together

At the time of the video shoot, Kgosinkwe’s wife, Vourné, was pregnant with their baby girl and she gave birth in January.

A portrait of Kgosinkwe’s late brother is also seen held up by his parents in the video. Nciza in the video is one of her sons. There is also a portrait of her late daughter Zinathi who passed away in a car accident in 2009 seen held up by her son.

“My family and I still mourn the loss of my younger brother who was shot about five years ago. It still is a sensitive issue to us because the people who are responsible for his killing have not been charged,” he said.

Nicza said the music video was more than just what the word Thandolwethu meant, which is “our love”.

Mafikizolo will perform this weekend on Sunday in Limpopo.